The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives eligible new users a $25 bonus after depositing $10. Middle Tennessee hosts Kennesaw State in Conference USA action on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET at Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium. The Blue Raiders enter at 4-3 after consecutive victories, while the Owls are 1-6 following six straight defeats. Polymarket prices Middle Tennessee to win at $0.59 per share, compared with $0.42 for Kennesaw State. The $0.59 price per share equates to a 59% probability for Middle Tennessee to win. Middle Tennessee to score more than 13.5 points in the first half is trading at $0.59 per share. Click here to get started trading on college football at Polymarket with the promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Wednesday's featured predictions include Kennesaw State to win outright and fewer than 52.5 combined points. Polymarket prices the Owls at $0.42 per share, while the lower scoring total is available at $0.56 per share. SportsLine forecasts a 29-22 Kennesaw State victory, favoring the visitors despite Middle Tennessee's higher market probability. Click here to get started trading on college football at Polymarket with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

Check out the Polymarket promo code review page for the full terms and conditions of these new user offers. If you want to trade on college football games, check to make sure prediction markets are legal where you live. Sign up now to make college football trades and get a $25 bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Middle Tennessee vs. Kennesaw State game preview

Middle Tennessee needed one more completion to finish off FIU. Roman Gagliano found Cam'ron Lacy for 25 yards on fourth-and-10 late in a 26-23 victory, allowing the Blue Raiders to run out the clock. Terrence Brown Jr. rushed for a career-high 158 yards and scored on a 54-yard carry. Kicker Dominic Bourgeois made four field goals, including two from at least 50 yards. Derek Mason's team has won two straight and is 3-0 at home.

Kennesaw State hasn't won since its opener, although three of its last four losses came by three points or fewer. Liberty changed that pattern Thursday, beating the Owls 34-6. Rickie Collins threw for 124 yards with two interceptions before Landon Varnes added 111 passing yards in relief. Baron Hopson made 12 tackles. Jerry Mack's team beat Middle Tennessee 24-16 last season after losing the 2024 meeting 14-5. SportsLine forecasts a 29-22 Kennesaw State victory, while Polymarket favors the hosts. Claim the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $10, and receive a $25 bonus here:

Middle Tennessee-Kennesaw State picks, predictions

Kennesaw State: To win outright ($0.42 per share)

Combined points: Fewer than 52.5 ($0.56 per No share)

Kennesaw State to win outright ($0.42 per share)

Three narrow defeats provide a different perspective on Kennesaw State's 1-6 record. Arkansas State escaped 17-14, Jacksonville State won 27-26, and Missouri State prevailed 24-21. Collins completed 26 of 34 passes for 260 yards against Missouri State, with Dylan Gary supplying 10 catches for 135 yards and a touchdown. The Owls have averaged 20 points per game, but those close results show they've produced enough offense to challenge conference opponents. Their six-point showing against Liberty was a sharp departure from the previous two outings.

Middle Tennessee has allowed 194.7 rushing yards per contest, an area Kennesaw State could explore after managing just 62 against Liberty. The Owls gained 197 at Arkansas State earlier this season. The Blue Raiders have won their last two games by three points each, despite allowing 53 combined points. Polymarket lists Kennesaw State at $0.42 per share, compared with $0.59 for Middle Tennessee. SportsLine forecasts a 29-22 Owls victory. Sign up now to make college football trades and get a $25 bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Fewer than 52.5 combined points ($0.56 per share)

Only one of Kennesaw State's last four games cleared 52.5 combined points. The Owls lost 17-14 to Arkansas State, 24-21 to Missouri State and 34-6 to Liberty. Jacksonville State's 27-26 victory was the exception. Kennesaw State averages 20 points per game, and its latest performance revealed problems finishing possessions. The Owls accumulated 297 yards against Liberty but came away with only two field goals.

Middle Tennessee's latest contest produced 49 points in a 26-23 victory over FIU. Gagliano passed for 200 yards, while Bourgeois accounted for 14 points with four field goals and two extra points. The previous game against Delaware finished 33-30, showing a higher total is possible when the Blue Raiders find more success in the end zone. Polymarket prices fewer than 52.5 points at $0.56 per share, SportsLine forecasts a 29-22 Kennesaw State victory, or 51 combined points. Sign up now to make college football trades and get a $25 bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

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