The Minnesota Golden Gophers will host the No. 8 UCLA Bruins in a Big Ten battle in college football action on Saturday at noon ET from Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, as part of the Saturday Week 10 college football schedule. No. 8 UCLA (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) has never been ranked higher than eighth in the College Football Playoff era, but with eight straight wins to open the 2026 college football season, the committee placed the Bruins eighth in this year's first rankings. Minnesota (5-3, 3-2) nearly knocked off defending champion and fourth-ranked Indiana last week in a 23-16 overtime loss. UCLA is trading at $0.63 per contract to win, while Minnesota is listed at $0.37 to win. Trade on Minnesota vs. UCLA here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

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UCLA vs. Minnesota prices (via Kalshi)

UCLA vs. Minnesota winner UCLA $0.63, Minnesota $0.37 UCLA vs. Minnesota points 38.5 total points to be scored (More $0.49, Less $0.51) UCLA vs. Minnesota margin UCLA to win by more than 4.5 points (YES $0.47, NO $0.53)

UCLA vs. Minnesota preview



UCLA (8-0, 5-0) is off to its best start since 2005, and with that, the Bruins were ranked eighth by the College Football Playoff committee in its first rankings of the season this week. The Bruins have one of the nation's top defenses, ranking third in scoring defense (13.4 ppg), yards against (260.8 per game) and yards per play (4.1). Opposing teams are completing just 48.94% of their passes against the Bruins, which is the lowest completion percentage against in the nation. Their 3.3 takeaways per game ranks No. 1. Offensively, UCLA is 24th in scoring at 33.5 points per game.

Minnesota (5-3, 3-2) nearly knocked off the defending national champions last week. The Golden Gophers held a 16-13 lead over No. 4 Indiana with 19 seconds left after Luke Drzewiecki made a 60-yard field goal. However, Indiana responded with a 60-yard field goal of its own as time expired and went on to win in overtime. Minnesota defeated No. 15 Iowa, 13-10, the week before. Minnesota leads the all-time series against UCLA, 3-1, including a 21-17 win in 2024.

UCLA is trading at $0.63 per contract to win, with Minnesota at $0.37. UCLA is trading at $0.47 to win by more than 4.5 total points. Trade on UCLA vs. Minnesota here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

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