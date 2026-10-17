The No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels host the No. 13 Missouri Tigers in an SEC battle as part of the Week 7 college football schedule from Oxford, Mississippi, on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET. Both teams come off wins by more than 20 points, with Ole Miss defeating Vanderbilt, 52-17, and Missouri besting Texas A&M, 27-6. Ole Miss is off to a 5-1 start, even without Lane Kiffin leading the program anymore. Kalshi has Ole Miss trading at $0.62 per contract to win, while Missouri is priced at $0.38. Trade on Ole Miss vs. Missouri here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 trading bonus:

Kalshi also has dozens of other college football prediction markets available for Missouri vs. Ole Miss trading, including points scored, team scoring and other game props. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

Missouri vs. Ole Miss prices (via Kalshi)

Missouri vs. Ole Miss winner Ole Miss $0.62, Missouri $0.38 Missouri vs. Ole Miss points 58.5 total points to be scored (More $0.51, Less $0.49) Missouri vs. Ole Miss margin Ole Miss to win by more than 5.5 points (YES $0.45, NO $0.55)

Missouri vs. Ole Miss preview

Missouri continues to climb up the rankings, going from the preseason No. 25 to its current season high of No. 13. The Tigers are 5-1, including 2-1 in the SEC, with their only loss coming to No. 24 Mississippi State on the road, 31-24, after having a lead in the fourth quarter. Head coach Eli Drinkwitz is in his seventh year in charge, and he led Missouri to three straight winning seasons. The Tigers rank in the top 40 in the nation in both scoring offense (32.3 ppg, 37th) and scoring defense (18.4, 28th). Quarterback Austin Simmons has 1,434 passing yards with 14 touchdowns and one interception and running back Jamal Roberts is second in the nation at 828 rushing yards. Roberts has rushed for more than 200 yards in back-to-back games, playing Florida and Texas A&M.

Ole Miss is 4-1 overall and 2-1 in the SEC this season, with its only loss coming at Florida, 52-28, a week after an emotional win over Lane Kiffin's LSU squad. Trinidad Chambliss has thrown for 1,435 yards with 11 touchdowns and four interceptions. He's also rushed for five scores. The Rebels, who reached the College Football Playoff semifinals last year, are 11th in the nation in scoring (38.8 ppg) and 11th in passing yards per game (300.6) behind Chambliss.

Missouri leads the all-time series, 7-1, but these programs haven't met since 2019, when the Tigers won, 38-27. Ole Miss is priced at $0.62 per contract to win, with Missouri at $0.38. The Rebels are $0.45 per contract to win by more than 5.5 points. Trade on Missouri vs. Ole Miss here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 trading bonus:

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