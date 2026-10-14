The Missouri State Bears (1-4) host the Kennesaw State Owls (1-4) on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET at Robert W. Plaster Stadium. Both teams are looking for their first Conference USA win after opening league play with losses last week. Kalshi prices Kennesaw State at $0.60 per share to win, compared with $0.41 for Missouri State. The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives eligible new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

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Missouri State vs. Kennesaw State preview

Missouri State finally gets back to Springfield after playing two straight on the road. The Bears are 1-4, but two of those losses came by 10 points or fewer, and the offense produced 340 yards at Western Kentucky last week. Skyler Locklear ran for 76 yards before Henry Belin IV took over at quarterback and threw for 115, including a 36-yard touchdown to Isaiah Myers. Missouri State also has one of the nation's most productive defenders in linebacker Jared Lloyd, who posted a career-high 15 tackles at WKU and leads the FBS at 12.0 tackles per game.

Kennesaw State has its own close-game frustration. The Owls have dropped four straight, but the last two came by three points at Arkansas State and one against Jacksonville State. Rickie Collins threw for 293 yards and ran for 62 more in the 27-26 loss to Jax State, while Brayden Munroe finished with 159 receiving yards. SportsLine has Kennesaw State winning 32-30. Kalshi prices the Owls at $0.60 per share to win, compared with $0.41 for Missouri State. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

Missouri State vs. Kennesaw State picks, prediction

Missouri State to win—or lose by three points or fewer ($0.53 per share)

Missouri State's record is rough, but the Bears have played enough competitive football to make a one-score finish believable. They stayed within six of Marshall and 10 of SMU before last week's 34-13 loss at Western Kentucky. The return to Plaster Stadium also helps after two straight road games, and Missouri State's defense has a player capable of wrecking drives in Lloyd, who has 41 tackles over his last three games.

Kennesaw State has had trouble putting games away. The Owls led Jacksonville State 23-14 late in the third quarter last week before losing 27-26, and 15 penalties for 137 yards kept giving the Gamecocks extra chances. One week earlier, Kennesaw State lost 17-14 at Arkansas State. SportsLine's 32-30 forecast points to another game decided late. Missouri State to win, or lose by three points or fewer, is trading at $0.52 per share. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

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