The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives eligible new users a $55 bonus after completing $25 in qualifying trades. Missouri State hosts Sam Houston in a Conference USA matchup Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET. The Bears enter at 2-5, while the Bearkats are 1-6 following four consecutive defeats. Kalshi prices Missouri State to win at $0.66 per share to win, while Sam Houston is trading at $0.35 per share. The $0.66 price per share equates to a 66% probability for Missouri State to win. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

Tuesday's featured predictions include Sam Houston to win—or lose by fewer than 5.5 points—and more than 49.5 combined points. Kalshi prices the first outcome at $0.52 per share, while the higher scoring total costs $0.51 per share. SportsLine forecasts a 29-27 Missouri State victory, putting both selections within its projected result.

For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and see the latest prediction markets legal states here. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

Missouri State vs. Sam Houston preview

Missouri State found plenty of offense in its 61-38 defeat at Delaware, although the defense couldn't keep pace. Henry Belin IV completed 26 of 35 passes for 337 yards and two touchdowns. Isaiah Myers supplied 242 receiving yards on 11 catches, scoring twice. Belin has thrown for 637 yards in two starts, giving first-year coach Casey Woods an encouraging development at quarterback. The Bears allowed 61 points against Delaware and have allowed at least 30 in three of their last four games.

Sam Houston's passing game features Landyn Locke, who has thrown for 1,653 yards and 12 touchdowns. He completed 18 of 31 attempts for 235 yards in a 30-24 defeat to New Mexico State, with Tim Burns Jr. collecting 117 receiving yards. The Bearkats have defended opposing quarterbacks effectively, allowing just 141 passing yards per contest. Their offense averages only 20.1 points, though, and Tuesday presents another opportunity to secure their first conference victory. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

Missouri State vs. Sam Houston predictions

Sam Houston to win—or lose by 5.5 or fewer points ($0.52 per share)

Close defeats have become familiar for Sam Houston. The Bearkats lost 24-21 to Troy before falling 23-17 against Tulsa. Their latest defeat followed a similar script, with New Mexico State escaping 30-24 despite several promising Sam Houston possessions. Railyn Adams scored on a blocked-punt recovery and added an interception, giving the Bearkats multiple chances to take control.

Missouri State's defense offers another possible opening. The Bears surrendered 61 points against Delaware and have allowed at least 30 in consecutive games. Sam Houston has struggled offensively, however, scoring only 20 combined points across its three contests before facing New Mexico State. That production raises questions about whether the visitors can capitalize on Missouri State's defensive problems. SportsLine forecasts a 29-27 Bears victory. Kalshi prices Missouri State to win by more than 5.5 points at $0.49 per share, with No available at $0.52. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

More than 49.5 combined points ($0.51 per share)

Missouri State's latest game produced 99 combined points, with both offenses finding plenty of opportunities. The Bears scored 38 against Delaware, even as their defense surrendered 61. They're averaging 24.4 points per contest while allowing another 34.9. Those defensive struggles could give Sam Houston opportunities to improve upon its recent scoring performances.

The Bearkats' latest contest finished with 54 combined points, breaking a three-game stretch in which their offense managed only 20 total points. Locke has supplied an occasional explosive passing attack, with seven of his 12 touchdown passes covering at least 30 yards. Missouri State can answer through Belin and Myers, although Sam Houston allows just 141 passing yards per game. Both defenses could influence how quickly the scoring develops. SportsLine forecasts 56 combined points in a 29-27 Missouri State victory. Kalshi prices more than 49.5 points at $0.51 per share. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

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