No. 10 Texas travels to No. 19 Missouri for a crucial SEC showdown on Saturday afternoon, with kickoff scheduled for noon ET. Both teams have two losses this season, essentially making it an elimination game for the College Football Playoff. Texas is trading at $0.56 per share to win, while Missouri is $0.44 per share. Click here to get started trading on college football at Polymarket with the promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Ahead of Missouri vs. Texas, we'll look at some of the different trading markets available at Polymarket, one of the best prediction market apps. Polymarket is offering prediction market bonuses for new users who sign up between now and kickoff on Saturday, and the offer can be used when trading on Texas vs. Missouri for residents of prediction market legal states. Click here to get started trading on college football with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Check out the Polymarket promo code review pages for the full terms and conditions of these new user offers. If you want to trade on college football games, check to make sure prediction markets are legal where you live. Sign up now to make college football trades and get a $25 bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Missouri vs. Texas preview

Texas is 3-0 against ranked teams this season, but consecutive losses to Oklahoma and Florida last month have left the Longhorns without any wiggle room in their pursuit of a College Football Playoff spot. They bounced back with a 34-27 win over then-No. 7 Ole Miss before cruising to a 31-3 win over Mississippi State last week. Quarterback Arch Manning completed 16 of 20 passes for 220 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Missouri also does not have any margin for error, as it has lost to Mississippi State and Ole Miss this season. The Tigers bounced back from their 31-3 loss at Ole Miss with a 34-10 win at Arkansas last week. Texas is trading at $0.56 per share to win on Saturday, and it is $0.52 per share to win by at least three points. Claim the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $10, and receive a $25 bonus here:

Texas vs. Missouri picks, predictions

Texas to win by 2.5 points or more ($0.52 per share)

More than than 44.5 points scored: ($0.47 per share)

Texas to win by 2.5 points or more ($0.52 per share)

Texas is coming off one of its most comprehensive wins of the season, as it beat Mississippi State by 28 points last week. The Longhorns have now strung together back-to-back wins, keeping their College Football Playoff hopes alive. Their two losses this season came by a combined six points, while their wins include Ohio State, Tennessee and Ole Miss. Missouri has lost two of its three games against ranked teams, including a 31-3 loss to Ole Miss three weeks ago.

The SportsLine Projection Model predicts that Texas wins by 2.5 points or more in 59% of simulations. Sign up now to make college football trades and get a $25 bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

More than 44.5 points scored: ($0.47 per share)

Missouri is averaging 31.5 points per game this season, and it has scored at least 27 points in three of its last four games. The Tigers racked up 45 points against then-No. 8 Florida in its only previous home game against a ranked team. Texas has started to look significantly better on offense as well, eclipsing 30 points in each of its last two games. The Longhorns are averaging 30.8 points per game and have scored at least 20 points in every outing.

The model predicts that 47 points are scored on average and that more than 44.5 points are scored in 53% of simulations. Polymarket lists more than 44.5 points at 51% and fewer than 44.5 points at 49%. Sign up now to make college football trades and get a $25 bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

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