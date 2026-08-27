The MLB season is in the home stretch and users at Kalshi, one of the top prediction market apps, can make trades on the eventual winners of the league's end-of-season awards like the MVP and the Cy Young Awards with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users a $25 sign-up bonus after making $25+ in trades. We'll take a look at the markets and the trading options available below. Click here to get started at Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

Check out the Kalshi promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer, and learn how to trade prediction markets before you sign up.

MLB awards markets at Kalshi

AL MVP Kalshi prices

Kalshi gives Alvarez the highest probability of winning at 91%, with Caminero and Witt trailing at 4% each. The mashing Astros DH is in the hunt for the first Triple Crown (leading the league in batting average, home runs and RBI) since Miguel Cabrera accomplished the feat for Detroit in 2012. However, it's Witt who actually leads the AL in Wins Above Replacement at FanGraphs at 6.3, with Alvarez following closely behind at 5.9. Caminero has accumulated 4 WAR. Trade on Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 sign-up bonus:

NL MVP Kalshi prices

Pete Crow-Armstrong: Yes $0.60, No $0.41

Shohei Ohtani: Yes $0.43, No $0.59

Kalshi views the NL MVP race as a two-man affair, with the Cubs' Crow-Armstrong and Dodgers' Ohtani as the only players with Yes prices above one cent. Crow-Armstrong has put it all together this season and leads the league with 8.6 WAR. Ohtani has accumulated 4.2 WAR as a hitter and another 2.9 as a pitcher but has only made 14 starts on the mound due to injury. Trade on Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 sign-up bonus:

AL Cy Young Award Kalshi prices

A breakout star for the Yankees, Schlittler is 11-6 with a 2.16 ERA and 193 strikeouts. His closest competition is Cease, who is 8-5 with a 2.37 ERA and 209 strikeouts. Schlittler walks fewer batters (2.11 per nine innings) than Cease (3.99 BB/9), but their overall numbers are similar, and both pitchers are sitting on 5 WAR. Gray has performed well in his first season in Boston (16-4, 2.82 ERA, 2.7 WAR) but is some distance behind the leaders. Get $25 as a sign-up bonus with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS after you trade $25+:

NL Cy Young Award Kalshi prices

The Miz has been a runway train this season, and his Kalshi pricing reflects it. The Brewers phenom leads all starters in strikeouts (216), ERA (1.68) and WAR (5.6). Sanchez is close behind in WAR (5.4) but has started three more games than Misiorowski. Sale has the lowest innings total among the three and also the lowest WAR (4.9). Use promo code CBSSPORTS when signing up at Kalshi to get a $25 bonus:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.