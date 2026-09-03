There are nine MLB games on Thursday, Sept. 3, and fans who want to trade on the outcomes can use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 sign-up bonus when you trade $25+ at one of the best prediction market apps. The Brewers will try to take the final game of their four-game set with the Cubs after getting a second victory in the first three games on Wednesday. We're looking at that game and others as we highlight some of the markets available for fans looking for prediction market bonuses. We're including what the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is saying about these matchups for comparison. Get started at Kalshi here with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

See the Kalshi promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this welcome offer and make sure prediction markets are legal in your state before you sign up.

MLB markets for Thursday, Sept. 3

Brewers vs. Cubs more than 8.5 runs ($0.49)

Royals to win vs. Marlins ($0.50)

Cardinals vs. Dodgers more than 7.5 runs ($0.53)

Brewers vs. Cubs

The Cubs won the first game of their big NL Central series with the Brewers on Monday, but Milwaukee has rallied to win the past two. They won Wednesday despite an off night from ace Jacob Misiorowski, who allowed five runs and five hits in four innings. Jackson Chourio had four of the Brewers' 14 hits Wednesday, including a homer. The Brewers will look to Logan Henderson (9-2, 2.48 ERA) to finish off the series victory, but fellow right-hander Kevin Gausman (8-11, 4.52 ERA) will be looking to earn the Cubs a split. The SportsLine model has these teams combining for more than 8.5 runs in 60% of its simulations.

This trade is available on Kalshi at $0.49 per share, while the teams to score less than 8.5 runs is priced at $0.53 per share. Trade on Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 sign-up bonus:

Royals vs. Marlins

Kansas City has hit a wall after winning 12 of 13 games, and now the Marlins are looking for a three-game series sweep on the road at Kauffman Stadium. The Royals also lost the final game of their series with the Guardians, so they're looking to snap a three-game slide. Miami will look to ace right-hander Sandy Alcantara (13-8, 3.46 ERA) to finish off the sweep, while K.C. will turn to righty Michael Wacha (8-8, 3.32 ERA). The SportsLine model has Kansas City winning in 55% of its simulations.

The Royals to win is trading for $0.50 per share on Kalshi while a Miami win is $0.49 per share. Use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 sign-up bonus after making $25+ in trades:

Cardinals vs. Dodgers

St. Louis is looking for a sweep against the struggling Dodgers after an 8-6 extra-inning victory Wednesday night. The NL West-leading Dodgers have lost six of their past eight games, and the team has more concerns regarding four-time MVP Shohei Ohtani. The Japanese star struck out four consecutive times, including in the 10th inning with an automatic runner at third, and the team could shut him down to rest his ailing knee and biceps. Trade deadline prize Tarik Skubal (8-7, 2.84) is set to start for L.A. against Quinn Mathews (1-2, 5.03 ERA) in a battle of left-handers. These teams combine for more than 6.5 runs in 65.9% of SportsLine simulations.

On Kalshi, you can make this trade for $0.53 per share. The Cardinals and Dodgers scoring less than 7.5 runs is priced at $0.48 per share. Get a $25 sign-up bonus with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

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