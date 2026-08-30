There are 14 MLB games Sunday, and trading on them with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 sign-up bonus when they make $25+ in trades at one of the top prediction market apps. The night wraps up with Cubs vs. Reds on Sunday Night Baseball. We're highlighting several MLB markets available at Kalshi for Sunday. We're using insights for comparison from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times. Get started at Kalshi here with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

View our Kalshi promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer. You can also check out the latest prediction market bonuses and see the latest prediction market payment methods before you deposit.

MLB markets for Sunday, Aug. 30

Athletics to win vs. Orioles ($0.42)

Angels to lose by fewer than 1.5 runs or win vs. Phillies ($0.50)

Cubs to win vs. Reds ($0.57)

Orioles vs. Athletics

Baltimore is going for the three-game sweep, and right-hander Chris Bassitt (5-4, 4.74 ERA) will face off against Athletics lefty Jeffrey Springs (3-12, 6.08 ERA). The Orioles have won six of their past eight games, while the A's are 30 games under .500 and have lost seven of their past 11. The SportsLine model has the Athletics prevailing in 47% of simulations.

You can trade on the A's to win at Kalshi at $0.42 per share, while a Baltimore win is $0.59 per share. Trade on Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 sign-up bonus:

Phillies vs. Angels

The Phillies handed Los Angeles its sixth straight loss Saturday and goes for the three-game sweep on the road today. The visitors will send out right-hander Zack Wheeler (10-5, 3.40 ERA) to face Angels lefty Yusei Kikuchi (0-4, 6.25 ERA). Philadelphia is in the middle of the wild-card race, sitting one game behind the Cubs for the first NL spot, while L.A. is tied for the worst mark in MLB. Still, Los Angeles is losing by fewer than 1.5 runs in 62% of SportsLine simulations.

On Kalshi, Los Angeles to lose by fewer than 1.5 runs is trading for $0.52 per share, while the Phillies to win outright is $0.65 per share. Use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 sign-up bonus after making $25+ in trades:

Reds vs. Cubs

Chicago is eight games behind the Brewers in the NL Central but is perched atop the NL wild-card race and now will try to win the series after a 17-5 victory on Saturday. Pete Crow-Armstrong hit three home runs to solidify his spot as the clear favorite for NL MVP. Lefty Shota Imanaga (8-9, 3.78 ERA) is set to start for the Cubs against right-hander Chase Burns (14-3, 2.77 ERA), who has been one of Cincy's few stars. The SportsLine model has Chicago winning in 64% of simulations.

A Cubs victory is trading at $0.57 per share on Kalshi, while the teams combining to score more than 9.5 runs is $0.47 per share. Get a $25 sign-up bonus with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

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