The latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 sign-up bonus after trading $25+. MLB fans can take in 16 games on Friday's schedule thanks a doubleheader between the Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Guardians. We'll look at markets available on the best prediction market apps in baseball on Friday and use the SportsLine Projection Model to focus on trades. Get started at Kalshi here with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions of this offer, check out the Kalshi promo code review page. Make sure prediction markets are legal in your state before signing up.

MLB markets for Friday, Sept. 4

Cubs-Marlins more than 7.5 runs ($0.55)

White Sox to win vs. Twins ($0.52)

Rays to win vs. Rangers ($0.50)

Padres to win, or lose by less than 1.5 runs vs. Yankees ($0.61)

Cubs vs. Marlins

Chicago is in a battle with the Phillies for the top wild card spot in the NL, while the Marlins are trying to make a late surge as they are only three games back of the final spot. Shota Imanaga (8-10, 4.01 ERA) will get the nod for the Cubs, while Miami gives the ball to Janson Junk (6-8, 4.11 ERA). The SportsLine model sees these teams combining for more than eight runs in 52.8% of simulations.

On Kalshi, you can back these teams to score more than 7.5 runs at $0.55 per share. Chicago and Miami scoring less than 7.5 runs is priced at $0.46 per share. Trade with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 sign-up bonus:

Twins vs. White Sox

Minnesota is three games back of the last AL wild card spot but only six games in the AL Central division standings, so a strong series result here could give the Twins multiple paths to the postseason. The White Sox continue to be the surprise team of the season, but they're trying to snap a two-game losing streak. It'll be Zebby Matthews (9-8, 4.58 ERA) for the Twins and Erick Fedde (7-8, 4.16 ERA) for the White Sox in Friday's game. Chicago wins in 55% of SportsLine simulations.

You can make this trade for $0.52 per share on Kalshi. A Twins victory is priced at $0.49 per share. Use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 sign-up bonus after making $25+ in trades:

Rays vs. Rangers

Tampa Bay is sitting at the top of the AL East but has just a three-game cushion on New York. The Rays have lost their last two games heading into Friday's matchup with the Rangers, who are fighting for a wild card berth while still having a chance at winning the AL West. Nick Martinez (13-4, 2.99 ERA) will take the mound for the visitors while Kumar Rocker (5-10, 4.44 ERA) goes for the home side. Tampa Bay prevails in 53% of SportsLine simulations.

That result is priced at $0.50 per share on Kalshi, and a Rangers win carries the same $0.50 per share price point. Get a $25 sign-up bonus with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Yankees vs. Padres

Max Fried (4-4, 2.80 ERA) takes the bump for the Yankees, who are comfortably at the top of the AL wild card standings and might be able to make a late push for the AL East division title. The Padres send out Walker Buehler (8-6, 4.66 ERA) as they battle for a wild card spot in the NL. San Diego wins outright, or loses by less than 1.5 runs, in 66% of SportsLine model simulations.

This result is priced at $0.61 per share on Kalshi. The Yankees winning by more than 1.5 runs is $0.40 per share. Get a $25 sign-up bonus with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you trade $25+:

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