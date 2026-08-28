The latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives users a $25 sign-up bonus when they make $25+ in trades at one of the top prediction market apps. We'll highlight several MLB markets available at Kalshi for Friday and use insights from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times. Get started at Kalshi here with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

View our Kalshi promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer. Before trading, make sure you're in a state where prediction markets are legal.

MLB markets for Friday, Aug. 28

Red Sox to win vs. Yankees ($0.41)

Padres-Rays more than 7.5 runs ($0.49)

Pirates to win vs. Cardinals ($0.53)

Angels to win vs. Phillies ($0.45)

Red Sox vs. Yankees

One of baseball's oldest rivalries continues with a series beginning Friday as both the Red Sox and Yankees try to maintain their position in the AL wild card race. Patrick Sandoval (1-2, 4.54 ERA) will take the mound for the Red Sox, while the Yankees give the ball to Cam Schlittler (11-6, 2.16 ERA). Both teams have won seven of their last 10 games coming into Friday. The SportsLine model has Boston prevailing in 49% of simulations.

You can trade on the Red Sox to win at Kalshi at $0.41 per share, while a Yankees win is $0.60 per share. Trade on Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 sign-up bonus:

Padres vs. Rays

San Diego is holding on for a wild card spot in the NL, while the Rays are cruising towards an AL East division title. Trade deadline acquisition Casey Mize (5-7, 3.44 ERA) will get the ball for San Diego, while Tampa sends out Shane McClanahan (9-6, 3.10 ERA). These teams combine for more than 7.5 runs on Friday in 60.9% of SportsLine simulations.

On Kalshi, this trade is available at $0.49 per share, while the Padres and Rays scoring fewer than 7.5 combined runs is $0.51 per share. Use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 sign-up bonus after making $25+ in trades:

Pirates vs. Cardinals

Both of these teams have fallen behind the pace in the NL wild card standings but this series outcome will likely determine which team has an outside shot in the final month and which team can start thinking about the offseason. The Pirates send Jared Jones (2-5, 4.76 ERA) to the hill while the Cardinals go with Quinn Mathews (0-2, 6.43 ERA). The SportsLine model has Pittsburgh winning in 54% of simulations.

A Pirates win is trading at $0.53 per share on Kalshi, while a Cardinals win is priced at $0.49 per share. Get a $25 sign-up bonus with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Phillies vs. Angels

The Angels are out of the postseason picture, while the Phillies are in a wild card spot at the moment. Philadelphia could have a chance to win the NL East but would likely need the Braves to slip up a bit in order for that to happen. The Phillies are rolling with Andrew Painter (3-8, 6.04 ERA) on Friday while Los Angeles sends out Reid Detmers (4-8, 6.32 ERA). The Angels win on Friday in 53% of SportsLine simulations.

An Angels win on Kalshi is trading at $0.45 per share, while a Phillies victory is priced at $0.56 per share. Trade $25+ using the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 sign-up bonus:

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