The latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 sign-up bonus when they make $25+ in trades at one of the top prediction market apps. The night wraps up with on Sunday Night Baseball as the Cubs and Reds play to determine who wins the three-game series. We're highlighting several MLB markets available Sunday at Kalshi, using insights for comparison from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times. Get started at Kalshi here with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

View our Kalshi promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer. You can also check out the latest prediction market bonuses and see the latest prediction market payment methods before you deposit.

MLB markets for Sunday Night Baseball

Cubs to win vs. Reds ($0.60)

Reds vs. Cubs

Chicago is eight games behind the Brewers in the NL Central but is perched atop the NL wild-card race and now will try to win the series after a 17-5 victory on Saturday. Pete Crow-Armstrong hit three home runs to solidify his spot as the clear favorite for NL MVP. Lefty Shota Imanaga (8-9, 3.78 ERA) is set to start for the Cubs against right-hander Chase Burns (14-3, 2.77 ERA), who has been one of Cincy's few stars. The SportsLine model has Chicago winning in 64% of simulations.

A Cubs victory is trading at $0.60 per share on Kalshi, while the teams combining to score more than 9.5 runs is $0.46 per share. Get a $25 sign-up bonus with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

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