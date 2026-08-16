MLB picks with Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Top predictions for Brewers-Dodgers, Mariners-Astros, MLB Sunday

The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new Kalshi users a $25 sign-up bonus after they register and place $25 or more in trades. Sunday features another full 15-game MLB schedule, with big games like Brewers vs. Dodgers in the afternoon and Sunday Night Baseball featuring a Mariners vs. Astros AL West showdown. Here, we are offering the best MLB picks you can make today at Kalshi using information from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times. Click here to get started at Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

Visit the Kalshi promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer from one of the top prediction market apps. You can also find out how to trade prediction markets.

Best MLB trades for Sunday, Aug. 15

Rangers vs. Athletics fewer than 10.5 runs ($0.57)

Giants to win vs. Rockies ($0.55)

Brewers to lose by fewer than 1.5 runs (or win) vs. Dodgers ($0.58)

Mariners vs. Astros more than 7.5 runs ($0.52)

Rangers vs. Athletics: Fewer than 10.5 runs ($0.57)

Texas is just two games behind the Astros in the AL West but has lost five of its past seven games, snapping a four-game slide with a 5-3 victory on Saturday. Sunday's game will be a battle of left-handers, with Texas sending out Cody Bradford (0-1, 2.38 ERA) to face Jacob Lopez (5-4, 5.38). The SportsLine model has the teams combining for fewer than 10 runs in 70.5% of its simulations. You can trade on the teams to go under 10.5 runs for 57 cents at Kalshi, while fewer than 9.5 is just 49 cents per share. Trade on Rangers-Athletics with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 sign-up bonus:

Giants vs. Rockies: Giants to win ($0.55)

It's the rubber match in the three-game battle for last place in the NL West. The Giants, 22.5 games behind the division-leading Dodgers, followed a 5-2 loss on Friday with a 7-1 victory in the second game on Saturday. Colorado, which is 24.5 games back, is expected to start Gabriel Hughes (0-4, 5.61 ERA) against fellow right-hander Blade Tidwell (0-0, 2.78). The model likes San Francisco here as it wins in 62% of its simulations, a result that's trading for 55 cents per share at Kalshi. Trade on Giants-Rockies and get $25 as a sign-up bonus with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Brewers vs. vs. Dodgers: Brewers to lose by fewer than 1.5 runs ($0.58)

Big free-agent signing Tarik Skubal (7-6, 2.93 ERA) looks for his first victory with the Dodgers on Sunday, and he is expected to face Milwaukee right-hander Logan Henderson (6-2, 2.88 ERA) on the other side. Milwaukee has dropped four of its past six, to San Diego and L.A. The Brewers keep it within 1.5 runs in 68% percent of the model's simulations, and that's trading at 58 cents per share at Kalshi. The model also has a B grade on Milwaukee to win, as it does so 45% of the time, a result that's 37 cents per share. Trade on Brewers-Dodgers and get $25 as a sign-up bonus with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Mariners vs. Astros: More than 7.5 runs ($0.52)

The AL West-leading Astros host the Mariners on Sunday Night Baseball, with Seattle's Bryan Woo (8-8, 4.15 ERA) set to face off with Hunter Brown (3-2, 3.68). The Mariners won 10-5 on Saturday to even the three-game set, so Sunday's winner will secure a notable series victory against a division rival. The model has the teams topping eight combined runs in 57.7% of its simulations, and more than 7.5 runs is trading for just 52 cents per share at Kalshi. Use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 sign-up bonus when trading on Mariners-Astros:

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