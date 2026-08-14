MLB picks with Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Top predictions for Brewers-Dodgers, Orioles-Rays on Friday

The latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives users up to $500 as a sign-up bonus when they trade $25+. Most of the MLB action on Friday takes place in the evening window, with Cubs vs. Cardinals being the lone afternoon contest. We'll use recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times. Click here to get started at Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

Visit the Kalshi promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer from one of the top prediction market apps. You can also learn about how to trade prediction markets.

Best MLB trades for Friday, Aug. 14

Padres to win vs. Guardians ($0.46)

Rays to win vs. Orioles ($0.61)

Astros to win vs. Mariners ($0.54)

Brewers-Dodgers more than 7.5 runs ($0.51)

Padres vs. Guardians: Padres to win ($0.46)

San Diego has won five games in a row, and this offense is starting to show some signs of life at the right time. The Padres will go for their sixth straight on Friday when they send out Michael King (7-8, 3.37 ERA) to face the Guardians, who counter with Gavin Williams (11-6, 3.55 ERA). Cleveland has fallen back in the AL Central, with the Tigers and Twins now surging ahead of the Guardians in the standings. The SportsLine model sees San Diego winning in 52% of simulations, and you can trade for the Padres on Kalshi at $0.46 per share. Trade on Padres-Guardians with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $500 as a sign-up bonus:

Orioles vs. Rays: Rays to win ($0.61)

Tampa Bay is looking for its 10th win in a row as it tries to leave no doubt in the AL East division race. The Rays are 6.5 games ahead of the Yankees and will give the ball to Steven Matz (5-4, 5.46 ERA) on Friday. The Orioles, who sold at the trade deadline but remain just two games back of the last AL wild card spot, turn to Kyle Bradish (7-11, 3.69 ERA). The Rays win in 61% of SportsLine model simulations and at Kalshi, this trade can be made for $0.61 per share. Get up to $500 as a sign-up bonus when you trade on Orioles-Rays with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS::

Mariners vs. Astros: Astros to win ($0.54)

Someone is going to win the AL West and make the playoffs, but who that team is remains to be seen. The Astros have a two-game edge on the Rangers heading into Friday's matchup with the Mariners, who are five games back in the division but are just 3.5 games out of a wild card spot. It'll be George Kirby (8-9, 3.68 ERA) getting the nod for Seattle while Houston gives the ball to Peter Lambert (8-6, 3.09 ERA). The Astros get the win in 57% of SportsLine model simulations and this trade is available on Kalshi at $0.54 per share. Trade on Marineres-Astros and get up to $500 as a sign-up bonus with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Brewers vs. Dodgers: More than 7.5 runs ($0.51)

These teams combined for nine runs on Thursday to open up this pivotal series, but that only happened thanks to the Dodgers blowing a save by allowing three runs in the ninth inning. Los Angeles is giving the ball to World Series MVP Yoshinobu Yamamoto for Friday's game, while Milwaukee turns to Robert Gasser (3-4, 4.57 ERA). The SportsLine model has these two squads combining for more than 7.5 runs in 58.7% of SportsLine simulations and you can make that trade on Kalshi at $0.51 per share. Use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get up to $500 as a sign-up bonus when trading on Brewers-Dodgers:

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