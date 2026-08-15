MLB picks with Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Top predictions for Brewers-Dodgers, Phillies-Twins on Saturday

The latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new Kalshi users $25 as a sign-up bonus after signing up and trading $25 or more. This offer can be used on any of the 15 MLB games of the day on Saturday, including Brewers vs. Dodgers and Phillies vs. Twins. We'll break down the best trades you can make at Kalshi with recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times. Click here to get started at Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

Visit the Kalshi promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer from one of the top prediction market apps. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets.

Best MLB trades for Saturday, Aug. 15

Padres to win vs. Guardians ($0.48)

Astros to win vs. Mariners ($0.54)

Twins to win vs. Phillies ($0.44)

Dodgers to win vs. Brewers ($0.47)

Padres vs. Guardians: Padres to win ($0.48)

The Padres won Friday's series opener 7-5 and can lock up a series win on Saturday. San Diego holds the second NL Wild Card spot while the Guardians are 1.5 games back in a very crowded AL Wild Card race. The Guardians will start lefty Joey Cantillo (8-7, 3.91 ERA) while the Padres are expected to open with Wandy Peralta (2-2, 3.59 ERA). The SportsLine model has the Padres winning here in 54% of simulations, a result that's priced at 48 cents per share at Kalshi. Trade on Padres-Guardians with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 sign-up bonus:

Mariners vs. Astros: Astros to win ($0.54)

Friday's series opener was an eventful one with the Mariners coming back late and forcing extras before the Astros scored five runs in the bottom of the 10th, winning 10-7 on a Christian Walker walk-off home run. The Mariners desperately need to string wins together while the Astros are trying to hold onto first place in the AL West. Emerson Hancock (6-7, 3.35 ERA) will start for Seattle against Houston's Hayden Wesneski (2-0, 3.86 ERA). The model likes the Astros here as they win in 57% of simulations, a result that's 54 cents a share at Kalshi. Trade on Marineres-Astros and get $25 as a sign-up bonus with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Phillies vs. Twins: Twins to win ($0.44)

The Twins and Phillies were off Friday after taking part in Thursday's Field of Dreams Game, which Philly won 7-1 thanks to two Kyle Schwarber home runs. The action now moves to Minnesota, where the Phillies will try and secure a series win on Saturday. All-Star lefty Jesus Luzardo (10-5, 3.32 ERA) starts for Philadelphia against Minnesota southpaw Connor Prielipp (3-5, 4.79 ERA). The model has the Twins winning 49 percent of the time, and that's trading at 44 cents per share at Kalshi. Trade on Phillies-Twins and get $25 as a sign-up bonus with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Brewers vs. Dodgers: Dodgers to win ($0.47)

The rematch of last year's NLCS has been eventful to date with the Brewers staging a late comeback on Thursday to win 5-4 while the Dodgers evened things up with a 3-1 win on Friday. Saturday's matchup pits two All-Stars against one another on the mound with Cy Young frontrunner Jacob Misiorowski (11-5, 1.76 ERA) starting for the Brewers against Dodgers lefty Justin Wrobleski (11-4, 3.44 ERA). The model thinks the Dodgers will prevail as that occurs 56% of the time, and an L.A. win is trading at 47 cents per share at Kalshi. Use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 sign-up bonus when trading on Brewers-Dodgers:

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