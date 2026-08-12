MLB picks with Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Top trades for Cubs-Nationals, Royals-Dodgers on Wednesday

There are 15 games on the MLB schedule on Wednesday, Aug. 12 but nine of them will take place in the evening window and that's where we'll highlight the best trades sports fans can make with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS. This code, one of many prediction market bonuses being offered, gives new users up to $500 as a sign-up bonus when they make $25+ in trades at Kalshi, one of the best prediction market apps. We'll be using recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, to back our trades. Click here to get started at Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

Head to the Kalshi promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer.

Best MLB trades for Wednesday, Aug. 12

Cubs-Nationals more than 9.5 runs ($0.49)

Mariners to win, or lose by fewer than 1.5 runs vs. Yankees ($0.64)

Blue Jays to win, or lose by fewer than 1.5 runs vs. Red Sox ($0.61)

Dodgers to win vs. Royals ($0.67)

Cubs vs. Nationals: More than 9.5 runs ($0.49)

The Cubs have won two in a row and eight of their last 10 as they surged to the top of the NL wild card standings but they can potentially catch the Brewers in the NL Central. The Nationals might have too much ground to make up in the wild card race, as they are five games back of the final spot. Chicago will give the ball to David Peterson (6-7, 5.35 ERA) on Wednesday, while Washington sends out recently called up pitching prospect Jackson Kent. The SportsLine model sees these teams combining for more than 9.5 runs in 60.1% of simulations and at Kalshi, that trade is available at $0.49 per share. Trade on Cubs-Nationals at Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $500 as a sign-up bonus:

Mariners vs. Yankees: Mariners to win, or lose by fewer than 1.5 runs ($0.64)

Seattle fell short in the series opener 4-1, but the Mariners will try to get back on track Wednesday with Bryce Miller (4-6, 3.06 ERA) taking the mound. The Yankees will be hoping for another strong pitching performance when they give the ball to Will Warren (8-6, 4.18 ERA). Warren has posted shutouts in two of his last four starts but the SportsLine model sees the Mariners keeping this close. They lose by fewer than 1.5 runs, or win outright, in 71% of simulations. That trade is available for $0.64 per share at Kalshi. Use latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $500 as a sign-up bonus when you trade on Mariners-Yankees;

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays: Blue Jays to win, or lose by fewer than 1.5 runs ($0.61)

The Blue Jays are just 2.5 games back of the third wild card spot in the AL, and the defending league champions might be Boston's kryptonite. Toronto has taken the first two games off the Red Sox, who are on a four-game slide after being on an unreal heater for most of the second half of the season. Ranger Suarez (4-3, 3.32 ERA) gets the call for Boston while Toronto goes with Jose Soriano (9-6, 3.24 ERA). The SportsLine model likes Toronto to stay in this one, as the Blue Jays lose by fewer than 1.5 runs or win outright in 68% of simulations. On Kalshi, this trade can be made at $0.61 per share. Trade on Red Sox-Blue Jays and get up to $500 as a sign-up bonus with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Royals vs. Dodgers: Dodgers to win ($0.67)

Los Angeles was in the midst of one of the weirdest slumps for a two-time defending champion. However, things might be turning around here with the Dodgers winning three of their last four, highlighted by a 10th-inning walk-off single from Max Muncy. L.A. will go for the sweep on Wednesday with Eric Lauer (6-6, 4.89 ERA) taking the mound while Kansas City sends out Daniel Lynch IV (4-3, 2.45 ERA). The SportsLine model has the Dodgers winning in 69% of simulations and at Kalshi, they are available to be traded at $0.67 per share. Use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to trade on Royals-Dodgers and get up to $500 as a sign-up bonus:

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