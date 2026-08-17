MLB picks with Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Top trades, predictions for White Sox-Cubs, Braves-Twins on Monday

There are 11 games on the MLB schedule on Monday, with only the first leg of a Cardinals vs. Reds doubleheader starting before 6 p.m. ET. The evening games, including a huge White Sox vs. Cubs matchup, will be where we highlight the best trades sports fans can make with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS. This code, one of the prediction market bonuses new users can find, offers a $25 bonus when you make $25+ in trades at Kalshi, one of the best prediction market apps. We'll be using recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, to back our trades. Click here to get started at Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

Head to the Kalshi promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer.

Best MLB trades for Monday, Aug. 17

Orioles vs. Rays more than 7.5 runs ($0.52)

Braves to win vs. Twins ($0.55)

White Sox vs. Cubs more than 7.5 runs ($0.56)

Rockies to lose by less than 1.5 runs or win vs. Dodgers ($0.39)

Orioles vs. Rays: More than 7.5 runs ($0.52)

Tampa Bay has hit a wall against the Orioles and is looking to avoid the sweep in the four-game set after winning nine in a row. Baltimore has outscored the Rays 20-10 in the first three games, and now Tampa Bay will send out left-hander Shane McClanahan (9-6, 3.09 ERA) to try to stop the slide. Baltimore will counter with right-hander Brandon Young (9-3, 3.33), but despite what looks like a solid pitching matchup, the SportsLine model sees these teams combining for more than 7.5 runs in 62.1% of simulations. You can make that trade at Kalshi for $0.52 per share. Trade on Orioles-Rays at Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 sign-up bonus:

Braves vs. Twins: Braves to win ($0.55)

Atlanta comes in after losing two of three to the Diamondbacks, and now it is on the road to face a Twins team that has lost 10 of its past 14 games. The Braves lead the NL East by 7.5 games, while Minnesota is in third place in the AL Central. The Braves are planning to go with lefty Martin Perez (8-6, 2.96 ERA) while the Twins are planning to start right-hander Bailey Ober (7-4, 4.64). The SportsLine model has Atlanta winning in 58% of its simulations, and you can back the Braves to win for $0.55 per share at Kalshi. Use latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 sign-up bonus when you trade on Braves-Twins:

White Sox vs. Cubs: More than 7.5 runs ($0.56)

Chicago is enjoying its time with a pair of playoff contenders, and they square off again in a three-game set starting Monday at Wrigley Field. The Cubs took two of three on the road when the teams met back in May, but the White Sox are leading the AL Central while the hosts are sitting in an NL wild card spot. Right-hander Luis Castillo (4-9, 4.96 ERA) is expected to make his third start for the White Sox against Cubs left-hander Shota Imanaga (8-9, 3.74). The SportsLine model has more than 8 runs hitting in 57.9% of simulations. On Kalshi, you can trade on more than 7.5 runs for $0.56 per share and can get more than 8.5 for $0.47 per share. Trade on White Sox-Cubs and get $25 as a sign-up bonus with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Rockies vs. Dodgers: Rockies to lose by less than 1.5 runs or win ($0.39)

Japanese right-hander Tomoyuki Sugano (12-5, 4.43 ERA) has been one of the few bright spots for the Rockies, and he'll try to keep a decent thing going Monday. Colorado is on a modest run of four wins in its past five games but still sits 23.5 games behind L.A. in the NL West. The Dodgers send out lefty Blake Snell (0-1, 5.00), who is back from an injury. The SportsLine model has the Dodgers winning in 66% of simulations, but the Rockies keep things close 51% of the time, and Kalshi is offering that trade at $0.39 per share. Use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to trade on Rockies-Dodgers and get $25 as a sign-up bonus:

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