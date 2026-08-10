MLB picks with Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Top trades for Red Sox-Blue Jays, Brewers-Padres on Monday

The latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $500 as a sign-up bonus when trading $25+. There are 10 games on Monday's MLB schedule with all contests starting after 7 p.m. ET, and you can make trades at Kalshi, one of the best prediction market apps. Click here to get started at Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

The Rays will go for a seventh straight victory when they start a three-game series with the Athletics, and there are some key battles in the wild card races. We're looking at the best MLB picks you can make on Monday's MLB games, and we're using information from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times. For the full terms and conditions of this offer, head over to our Kalshi promo code review page. You can also see the latest prediction market bonuses.

Best MLB trades for Monday, Aug. 10

Blue Jays to lose by less than 1.5 runs or win vs. Red Sox ($0.53)

Brewers to win vs. Padres ($0.53)

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks more than 8.5 runs ($0.54)

Royals to lose by less than 1.5 runs or win vs. Dodgers ($0.44)

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays: Blue Jays to lose by less than 1.5 runs or win ($0.53)

The Red Sox finally hit a bit of a road block, losing their last two games against the Athletics, but they've still been the hottest team in the majors since the All-Star break. In fact, Boston won nine in a row before the break, extended that to 15 straight and has won 18 of 23 since July 17. The pitching matchup -- Boston's Sonny Gray (14-2, 2.78 ERA) vs. the Jays' Jameson Taillon (2-6, 5.96) -- seems to favor the Red Sox, but the SportsLine model expects it to be a close one. Toronto is losing by fewer than 1.5 runs or winning outright in 63% of its simulations, and you can make that trade at Kalshi for 53 cents per share. Trade on Red Sox-Blue Jays at Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $500 as a sign-up bonus:

Brewers vs. Padres: Brewers to win ($0.53)

Milwaukee is 30 games over .500 and sits comfortably atop the NL Central. The Brewers have won five of their past six games, sweeping the Pirates and taking two of three from the Twins. San Diego is 12-4 in its past 16 games, and while the Padres are unlikely to catch the Dodgers in the NL West (they trail by 8.5 games), they're just one game out of the final wild card spot. Casey Mize (3-7, 3.40 ERA) will make his second start for San Diego after coming over at the deadline in a trade with the Tigers, and he'll oppose Logan Henderson (6-1, 2.70) of the Brewers. The SportsLine model has Milwaukee winning in 56% of its simulations, and you can back the Brewers to win for 53 cents per share at Kalshi. Trade on Brewers-Padres using the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $500 as a sign-up bonus:

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks: More than 8.5 runs ($0.54)

Arizona is tied for that final NL wild card spot and is second behind the Dodgers in the NL West, 7.5 games back after beating them in two of three games over the weekend. The Diamondbacks also took two of three from the third-place Padres before that. Colorado has the worst record in the National League and is 24 games behind L.A. and the Rockies have lost five of their past six. The Diamondbacks look to have the pitching edge, with Michael Soroka (8-3, 3.07 ERA) facing Colorado's Gabriel Hughes (0-3, 4.25 ERA). The SportsLine model is backing the teams to combine for more than 8.5 runs, as they do so in 65.8% of its simulations. This trade is available at 54 cents per share on Kalshi. Get up to $500 as a sign-up bonus with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you trade on Rockies-Diamondbacks:

Royals vs. Dodgers: Royals to lose by less than 1.5 runs or win ($0.44)

Los Angeles will be happy to welcome the Royals to Dodger Stadium for a three-game series. The Dodgers are in their worst rut of the season, with a 10-inning victory against the Diamondbacks on Saturday their only success in their past nine games. They were swept by the Red Sox and Cubs, but Kansas City is 21 games under .500 and sits last in the AL Central. Dodgers trade-deadline acquisition Tarik Skubal (7-6, 2.81 ERA) faces fellow left-hander Noah Cameron (6-8, 4.37). The SportsLine Projection Model has Kansas City keeping this one within one run, as the Royals are losing by fewer than 1.5 in 59% of simulations. On Kalshi, you can back the Royals to lose by less than 1.5 runs for just 44 cents per share. Use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to trade on Royals-Dodgers and get up to $500 as a sign-up bonus:

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