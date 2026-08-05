MLB picks with Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Top trades for White Sox-Red Sox, Cardinals-Yankees on Wednesday

Of the 15 games on the MLB schedule for Wednesday, 11 take place in the evening window and that's where our focus will be when highlighting the best trades available on Kalshi, one of the best prediction market apps. Those looking to start making predictions with Kalshi can use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get up to $500 as a sign-up bonus when trading $25+. We'll go over some of the best trades for Wednesday's MLB games using the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times. Click here to get started at Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

Check out the Kalshi promo code review page for the full terms and conditions of this offer. You can also see the latest prediction market bonuses.

Best MLB trades for Wednesday, Aug. 5

Yankees to win vs. Cardinals ($0.60)

White Sox to win, or lose by less than 1.5 runs vs. Red Sox ($0.63)

Pirates-Brewers more than 6.5 runs ($0.58)

Diamondbacks to win vs. Padres ($0.47)

Cardinals vs. Yankees: Yankees to win ($0.60)

Despite playing .500 baseball over its last 10 games, New York is comfortably at the top of the wild card standings in the AL and still has a shot at the division title. The Yankees will give the ball to Will Warren (8-5, 4.14 ERA) for Wednesday's series finale, while the Cardinals turn to Andre Pallante (11-6, 3.72 ERA). St. Louis is four games back of the last NL wild card spot. The SportsLine model has the Yankees prevailing in 60% of simulations and you can back the Yankees to win at $0.60 per share on Kalshi. Trade on Cardinals-Yankees at Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $500 as a sign-up bonus:

White Sox vs. Red Sox: White Sox to win, or lose by less than 1.5 runs ($0.63)

Chicago has been the big surprise of the MLB season, but Boston might be the hottest team in the league at the moment. The Red Sox have won six in a row, eight of their last 10 and have gone 24-3 since July 2. The White Sox will try to slow down this offensive machine with Sean Burke (7-5, 3.04 ERA) while the Red Sox give the ball to Sonny Gray (13-2, 2.93 ERA). The White Sox keep things close, losing by less than 1.5 runs (or winning) in 70% of SportsLine simulations. On Kalshi, that trade is available at $0.63 per share. Trade on White Sox-Red Sox using the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $500 as a sign-up bonus:

Pirates vs. Brewers: More than 6.5 runs ($0.58)

Two top pitchers will be on the mound for this division clash on Wednesday when Paul Skenes (9-9, 3.90 ERA) goes for the Pirates while Milwaukee counters with Kyle Harrison (8-2, 3.01 ERA). Despite these two aces on the bump, the SportsLine Projection Model has Pittsburgh and Milwaukee combining for more than seven runs in 66.8% of simulations. On Kalshi, you can predict these teams will top 6.5 combined runs at $0.58 per share. Use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to trade on Pirates-Brewers and get up to $500 as a sign-up bonus:

Padres vs. Diamondbacks: Diamondbacks to win ($0.47)

Most MLB fans are talking about former Tigers ace Tarik Skubal, but another Detroit pitcher will be making a debut for an NL West team when Casey Mize (4-6, 2.70 ERA) takes the mound for the Padres. San Diego has won eight of its last 10 games as it tries to make a push in the wild card race, and Arizona is just one game ahead of the Padres. The Diamondbacks, who are .500 in their last 10 games, give the ball to Mitch Bratt (0-1, 5.23 ERA). The SportsLine model is backing the home team as Arizona wins in 51% of simulations. This trade is available at $0.47 per share on Kalshi. Get up to $500 as a sign-up bonus with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you trade on Padres-Diamondbacks:

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