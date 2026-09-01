The latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 sign-up bonus when they trade $25+ at one of the top prediction market apps. There are 15 MLB games on the docket as the calendar turns to September, and there's one month remaining in the regular season before the playoffs begin. Both wild card races remain tight. We'll highlight markets available to users for Tuesday's MLB schedule with insights from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times. Get started at Kalshi here with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

Head over to the Kalshi promo code review page for a full list of the terms and conditions of this welcome offer. Check that you're in a state where prediction markets are legal before signing up.

MLB markets for Tuesday, Sept. 1

Cubs to win vs. Brewers ($0.55)

Astros to win or lose by less than 1.5 runs vs. White Sox ($0.62)

Diamondbacks to win vs. Phillies ($0.46)

Cardinals-Dodgers less than 8.5 runs ($0.47)

Brewers vs. Cubs

Chicago exploded for 17 runs in Monday's series opener, and the Cubs could cut into Milwaukee's division lead significantly if they keep up this level of scoring across the rest of the series. Robert Gasser (4-5, 4.59 ERA) gets the nod for Tuesday's game for Milwaukee, while Chicago gives the ball to Matthew Boyd (8-3, 3.99 ERA). The SportsLine model has the Cubs winning on Tuesday in 64% of simulations.

This trade is available on Kalshi at $0.55 per share while a Brewers win is priced at $0.47 per share. Trade on Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 sign-up bonus:

White Sox vs. Astros

Both these teams are trying to stave off challengers in their respective divisions. Sean Burke (7-6, 3.32 ERA) will be taking the mound for the White Sox, while the Astros go with Ronel Blanco (0-1, 7.71 ERA). The Astros, who have won two in row, win this game or lose by less than 1.5 runs in 67% of SportsLine simulations.

You can make this trade on Kalshi at $0.62 per share. The White Sox winning by more than 1.5 runs is priced at $0.39 per share. Use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 sign-up bonus after making $25+ in trades:

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks

The Phillies are the hottest team in the majors right now, winning five in a row. The Diamondbacks are in a heated battle for the third wild card spot in the NL and got some good news with Ketel Marte returning to the team after some absences. Philadelphia will give the ball to Jesus Luzardo (12-5, 3.09 ERA) while the Diamondbacks are sending out Eduardo Rodriguez (14-4, 2.50 ERA). Arizona wins on Tuesday in 57% of SportsLine simulations.

You can make this trade for $0.46 per share on Kalshi. A Phillies win is trading at $0.55 per share. Get a $25 sign-up bonus with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Cardinals vs. Dodgers

St. Louis has lost two in a row and seven of its last 10 as it tries to stay in the wild card chase. Michael McGreevy (5-9, 3.86 ERA) will try to limit a Dodgers offense that has scored more than five runs just once in the last nine games. The Dodgers are in pursuit of the best record in baseball and will turn to Eric Lauer (8-6, 4.78 ERA) on Tuesday. These teams score less than nine runs in 51.4% of SportsLine simulations.

On Kalshi, you can trade on these teams scoring less than 8.5 runs for $0.47 per share. The teams combining for more than 8.5 runs is $0.54 per share. Get a $25 sign-up bonus after making $25+ in trades using the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.