The Wild Card Round of the 2026 MLB Playoffs comes to a close Thursday when the Braves host the Phillies to wrap up their dramatic series with Game 3. The winner goes to the NLDS, while the loser goes home. MLB fans looking to make MLB predictions on the Wild Card Series finale can use the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 sign-up bonus when they trade $25+ at one of the best prediction market apps. We're looking at some of the MLB prediction markets available for Thursday's showdown featuring MLB picks from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. Click here to get started at Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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Phillies vs. Braves markets for Thursday, Oct. 1

Braves to win vs. Phillies ($0.51)

Phillies to win vs. Braves ($0.50)

Philles vs. Braves more than 7.5 runs (Yes $0.48, No $0.53)

Phillies to win by more than 1.5 runs (Yes $0.37, No $0.64)

Phillies vs. Braves predictions

It has been a thrilling series filled with drama and clutch home runs, and Thursday will decide who will move on to face the two-time defending champions Dodgers. Austin Riley's three-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning gave Atlanta the 5-3 victory on Tuesday before Bryce Harper took center stage on Wednesday. The Phillies star rebounded from a costly misplay in the outfield by tying the game with a homer in the eighth. Kyle Schwarber homered earlier in the inning, and the game needed an extra frame to decide it. Alec Bohm hit a homer with two outs in the 10th, and rookie Andrew Painter came on to close it out.

Thursday's pitching matchup hasn't been officially set, but Phillies manager Don Mattingly said that Aaron Nola (7-12, 4.67 ERA) could take the mound. Ace Zack Wheeler (14-5, 3.00 ERA) also should see some action on short rest and could start. Grant Holmes (10-6, 3.44 ERA) should handle the bulk of the innings as Atlanta ponders an opener/bullpen game. Left-handers Raymond Kerr and Brent Suter are the top candidates if they opt for an opener. Both teams will use everyone available to try to close things out. The uncertain pitching scenario has the SportsLine model thinking runs, as the team combine for more than 7.5 runs in 54.2% of simulations. The Braves are winning, or losing by less than 1.5 runs, 71% of the time and winning the game at a 55% clip.

Shares on the teams to combine for more than 7.5 runs are $0.48 each on Kalshi, while the teams to fall short of that number is priced at $0.53 per share. Shares are $0.50 each on the Braves to win, while Philadelphia to win is trading at $0.51. Philadelphia winning by more than 1.5 runs is $0.37, and the Braves to win or lose by fewer than 1.5 runs is $0.64 per share. A $0.50 price per share equates to a 50% probability in the latest Braves vs. Phillies odds. Trade $25+ on Phillies-Braves at Kalshi using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 as a sign-up bonus:

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