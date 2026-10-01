The final game of the 2026 MLB Playoffs Wild Card Round is set for Thursday night when the Braves host the Phillies in Game 3 to wrap up an enthralling series. The winner goes to the NLDS to face Los Angeles. MLB fans interested in making MLB predictions on the Wild Card finale can use the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, which offers a $55 sign-up bonus to new users when they trade $25+. We're taking a close look at Thursday's showdown and revealing some of the MLB prediction markets you can trade at Kalshi, one of the best prediction market apps. We also are offering insights from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. Click here to get started at Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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Phillies vs. Braves markets for Thursday, Oct. 1

Braves to win vs. Phillies ($0.51)

Phillies to win vs. Braves ($0.50)

Philles vs. Braves more than 7.5 runs (Yes $0.48, No $0.53)

Phillies to win by more than 1.5 runs (Yes $0.37, No $0.64)

Phillies vs. Braves predictions

It has been a thrilling series filled with drama and clutch home runs, and Thursday will decide who will move on to face the two-time defending champions Dodgers. Austin Riley's three-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning gave Atlanta the 5-3 victory on Tuesday before Bryce Harper took center stage on Wednesday. The Phillies star rebounded from a costly misplay in the outfield by tying the game with a homer in the eighth. Kyle Schwarber homered earlier in the inning, and the game needed an extra frame to decide it. Alec Bohm hit a homer with two outs in the 10th, and rookie Andrew Painter came on to close it out.

The battle to get to this point has left the pitching staffs in disarray, so Thursday's pitching matchup will pit Aaron Nola (7-12, 4.67 ERA) against left-handed opener Raymond Kerr. The opener will let starter Grant Holmes (10-6, 3.44 ERA) miss the first part of the lineup, as he has struggled when hitters see him the second time through the order. Both teams will use everyone available to try to close things out, so Phillies ace Zack Wheeler (14-5, 3.00 ERA) should see some action after being passed up for the start on short rest. Braves left-handed reliever Brent Suter also is expected to have a prominent role. The less-than-ideal pitching scenarios have the SportsLine model expecting runs, as the teams combine for more than 7.5 in 54.2% of simulations. The Braves are losing by fewer than 1.5 runs 71% of the time and winning ouright at a 55% clip.

Shares on the teams to combine for more than 7.5 runs are $0.48 each on Kalshi, while the teams to fall short of that number is priced at $0.53 per share. Shares are $0.50 each on the Braves to win, while Philadelphia to win is trading at $0.51. Philadelphia winning by more than 1.5 runs is $0.37, and the Braves to win or lose by fewer than 1.5 runs is $0.64 per share. A $0.50 price per share equates to a 50% probability in the latest Braves vs. Phillies odds. Trade $25+ on Phillies-Braves at Kalshi using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 as a sign-up bonus:

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