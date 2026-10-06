The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus when they make $25+ in trades on Tuesday. There are two games on the MLB schedule, with the Milwaukee Brewers attempting to clinch a spot in the NLCS when they take on the San Diego Padres. The Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves will also be in action. Click here to get started with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Visit the Kalshi promo code review page for the terms and conditions for this offer. Make sure prediction markets are legal in your state before you sign up and make trades.

MLB markets for Tuesday, Oct. 6

Braves to win, or lose by less than 1.5 runs vs. Dodgers ($0.65)

Brewers-Padres more than 7.5 runs ($0.50)

Dodgers vs. Braves

Atlanta got the split it desired in L.A., and the series now shifts to the Peach State for Games 3 and 4. The Braves will give the ball to Chris Sale (14-9, 2.16 ERA), while the Dodgers send out reigning World Series MVP Yoshinobu Yamamoto (14-9, 2.53 ERA). The SportsLine model has the Braves keeping Game 3 close, as they lose by less than 1.5 runs or win outright in 69% of simulations.

At Kalshi, this trade is available for $0.65 per share. The Dodgers to win by more than 1.5 runs is available for $0.36 per share. Trade $25+ at Kalshi using promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 as a sign-up bonus:

Brewers vs. Padres

Dustin May (7-9, 4.70 ERA) will take the mound for the Brewers in Game 3 as they attempt to close out the Padres, who will give the ball to Nick Pivetta (3-2, 2.86 ERA). These teams combined to score five runs in Game 1 and seven in Game 2, but the SportsLine model sees them scoring more than 7.5 runs on Tuesday in 58.9% of simulations.

This trade is available for $0.50 per share at Kalshi. The Brewers and Padres scoring less than 7.5 runs is priced at $0.51 per share. Use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 bonus when you make $25+ in trades:

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