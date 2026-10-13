The 2026 MLB Playoffs continue on Tuesday with Game 2 of the ALCS between the Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays. The Guardians hold a 1-0 lead in the series thanks to a 7-3 victory in Game 1 in which they scored five of their seven runs across the eighth and ninth innings. The Rays will try to get a split at home before the series shifts to Cleveland. We'll look at the best trades available for Game 2 with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, which gives new users a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades. We'll be factoring in data from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. Click here to get started with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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MLB markets for Tuesday, Oct. 13

Rays to win vs. Guardians ($0.57)

Guardians-Rays less than 7.5 runs ($0.59)

Guardians vs. Rays

Parker Messick (12-9, 2.56 ERA) will get the nod for the Guardians in Game 2, while the Rays give the ball to Freddy Peralta (10-11, 4.42 ERA). Peralta was acquired by Tampa Bay at the trade deadline and he closed the regular season on a heater, going 4-0 in September with a 0.96 ERA. Messick last pitched in Game 4 of the ALDS, where he gave up two runs in 2 1/3 innings against the White Sox. The SportsLine model has the Rays winning on Tuesday in 56% of simulations.

At Kalshi, this trade is available at $0.57 per share while a Cleveland win is priced at $0.44 per share. Trade $25+ at Kalshi using promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 as a sign-up bonus:

These teams combined for 10 runs in the first contest but six of those 10 runs came in the final two frames. Messick and Peralta have both been dealing of late, so this could be another contest where runs are hard to come by early. The SportsLine model sees these teams scoring less than 7 combined runs in 43.7% of simulations.

You can trade for these teams to score less than 7.5 runs at Kalshi for $0.59 per share, while the teams to score more than 7.5 runs is priced at $0.42 per share. Use the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 bonus when you make $25+ in trades:

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