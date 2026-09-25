The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, gives new users a $55 sign-up bonus after they make $25+ in trades at one of the best prediction market apps. The 2026 MLB regular season enters the final weekend of games, and there are 17 contests on Friday thanks to a pair of doubleheaders. We'll go over what markets are available for Friday and provide data from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times. Click here to get started at Kalshi with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Visit the Kalshi promo code review page to see the terms and conditions for this offer. Make sure prediction markets are legal in your state before making trades.

MLB markets for Friday, Sept. 25

Rays-Phillies more than 6.5 runs ($0.50)

Twins to win vs. Rangers ($0.49)

Athletics to win vs. Astros ($0.38)

Rays vs. Phillies

The Phillies can clinch a spot in the postseason with a win on Friday combined with a Diamondbacks loss. Ace Cristopher Sanchez (18-6, 2.93 ERA) takes the mound for Philadelphia hoping to deliver a strong outing, while Freddy Peralta (9-11, 4.56 ERA) goes for the Rays. Tampa Bay has already secured a playoff spot. The SportsLine model sees runs here, with these teams combining for more than 6.5 runs in 69.4% of simulations.

This trade is available on Kalshi at $0.50 per share, while the teams scoring fewer than 6.5 runs is priced at $0.51. Trade $25+ at Kalshi using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 as a sign-up bonus:

Rangers vs. Twins

Texas is tied with Houston at the top of the AL West, and the division crown is the only postseason path for the Rangers. The Twins have been eliminated from the playoffs but can play spoiler here. It'll be Jacob deGrom (11-10, 3.86 ERA) going for Texas while Minnesota sends Joe Ryan (6-10, 3.83 ERA) to the bump. Minnesota prevails on Friday in 51% of SportsLine simulations.

This trade is available for $0.49 per share on Kalshi, while a Rangers win trades at $0.52 per share. Use the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 bonus when you make $25+ in trades:

Astros vs. Athletics

The Athletics are in the same boat as Minnesota and will look to play spoiler against the Astros, who are tied with the Rangers for the AL West lead. Houston shook up its front office in the middle of the season but could still salvage something from 2026 with a playoff run. Hunter Brown (6-3, 3.26 ERA) will take the mound for the Astros while Jacob Lopez (6-5, 5.68 ERA) goes for the A's. The Athletics win on Friday in 51% of SportsLine simulations.

You can trade an Athletics win on Kalshi at $0.38 per share while a Houston win trades at $0.62 per share. Get $55 as a sign-up bonus after trading $25+ with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.