Sports fans looking to get into prediction markets can take advantage of the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 bonus when they make $25+ in trades at one of the top prediction market apps. The 2026 MLB Playoffs begin on Tuesday with four games on the docket, highlighted by the Boston Red Sox renewing their storied rivalry with the New York Yankees. Click here to get started at Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Check out the Kalshi promo code review page for a full breakdown of the terms and conditions for this offer. Before making trades, ensure that prediction markets are legal in your state.

MLB markets for Tuesday, Sept. 29

Phillies-Braves more than 6.5 runs ($0.53)

White Sox to win vs. Astros ($0.47)

Red Sox-Yankees more than 6.5 runs ($0.47)

Cubs to win vs. Padres ($0.46)

Phillies vs. Braves

These NL East rivals meet in the Wild Card Round after already playing seven times in September, with Atlanta holding a 4-3 edge. The Phillies are giving the ball to Jesus Luzardo (14-5, 2.86 ERA) while Chris Sale (14-9, 2.16 ERA) gets the nod for Atlanta. Despite two ace pitchers taking the mound, the SportsLine model likes these teams to top 6.5 combined runs in 55.5% of simulations.

On Kalshi, you can make this trade for $0.53 per share. The teams scoring less than 6.5 runs is priced at $0.48 per share. Trade $25+ at Kalshi using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 as a sign-up bonus:

White Sox vs. Astros

Chicago lost its division lead in the final two weeks of the regular season, while Houston managed to win its division on the last day after defeating the Athletics. The Astros enter the playoffs as a .500 club but have had great postseason results of late, so they'll be confident ahead of this series. AJ Blubaugh (5-3, 3.66 ERA) is set to serve as an opener for the Astros, while the White Sox counter with Hagen Smith (3-3, 1.29 ERA). Chicago wins in 52% of SportsLine simulations.

This trade is available at Kalshi for $0.47 per share. You can trade on Houston to win at $0.54 per share. Use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 bonus when you make $25+ in trades:

Red Sox vs. Yankees

Baseball's greatest rivalry will get another chapter starting Tuesday with the Red Sox and Yankees meeting in the playoffs once again. These sides met in the 2025 Wild Card Round as well, with New York prevailing 2-1. Aaron Judge is not going to be on the roster for the Yankees for the duration of the series. Cam Schlittler (14-6, 1.95 ERA) will take the mound for the home team while Payton Tolle (9-6, 3.03 ERA) goes for the visitors. The SportsLine model has these teams combining for more than 6.5 runs in 61.6% of simulations.

You can trade on the Red Sox and Yankees topping 6.5 runs for $0.47 per share at Kalshi. The teams scoring less than 6.5 runs is priced at $0.54 per share. Get a $55 sign-up bonus after trading $25+ with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Cubs vs. Padres

These two teams were excellent down the stretch but failed to catch their division leaders in time to avoid the Wild Card Round. The Cubs will roll with Matthew Boyd (10-5, 3.91 ERA) while the Padres turn to Michael King (12-10, 3.21 ERA). Even though San Diego won eight of its last 10 games ahead of the playoffs, the SportsLine model sees the Cubs winning on Tuesday in 53% of simulations.

A Cubs win trades at $0.46 per share on Kalshi while a Padres win trades at $0.55 per share. Get $55 as a sign-up bonus after trading $25+ using the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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