MLB picks today with Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Best trades for Dodgers-Mets, Mariners-Rangers on Friday

After a small Thursday slate, MLB returns with 15 games on the docket for Friday, with most of the action taking place in the evening. Those looking to make predictions for Friday's games can use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users up to $500 as a sign-up bonus once they make $25+ in trades. We'll go over the best trades at Kalshi for Friday's MLB games with help from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times. Sign up here with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get up to $500 as a bonus:

Best MLB trades for Friday, July 24

Yankees-Phillies more than 7.5 runs

Dodgers-Mets more than 8.5 runs

Blue Jays to win vs. Red Sox

Rangers to win, or lose by less than 1.5 runs vs. Mariners

Yankees-Phillies more than 7.5 runs

Two aces will be on the mound for this clash of contenders on Friday with Cam Schlittler (9-6, 2.20 ERA) going for the Yankees and Jesus Luzardo (9-4, 3.43 ERA) getting the call for Philadelphia. Despite this, the SportsLine model has New York and Philly combining for more than 7.5 runs in 63% of simulations. You can make this trade on Kalshi at $0.48 per share. Trade on Yankees-Phillies with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Dodgers-Mets more than 8.5 runs

The Dodgers have looked the part for most of the 2026 season as they attempt a historic three-peat, while the Mets have largely sputtered and will likely engage in a selloff at the trade deadline. Roki Sasaki (3-5, 4.98 ERA) will take the mound for Los Angeles in Friday's game, while the Mets are rolling with Sean Manaea (2-5, 4.74 ERA). With these two pitchers on the bump, it's no surprise the SportsLine model has the Dodgers and Mets combining for more than 9 runs in 60% of simulations. You can trade for these teams to score more than 8.5 combined runs on Kalshi at $0.56 per share. Trade on Dodgers-Mets and more MLB with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $500 as a sign-up bonus:

Blue Jays to win vs. Red Sox

Boston's 15-game winning streak ended on Wednesday in the second matchup of a doubleheader but the Red Sox have a great opportunity to build a new streak as they meet the struggling Blue Jays on Friday in the series opener. Toronto has won just three of its last 10 games and has not been able to recapture the magic from its World Series run a year ago. Trey Yesavage (4-5, 3.78 ERA) will get the ball for the Blue Jays, while the Red Sox send out Patrick Sandoval (0-0, 4.82 ERA). The SportsLine model likes the Blue Jays to prevail here as they win in 58% of simulations. You can make this trade for $0.47 per share on Kalshi. Use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to trade on Blue Jays vs. Red Sox:

Rangers to win, or lose by fewer than 1.5 runs vs. Mariners

These two AL West teams could create some important separation in the division with this three-game series. Neither has been able to pull away in the first half of the season. The Mariners have not been as sharp hitting the ball as they were in their run to the ALCS a year ago, while the Rangers have struggled to contain their opponents and hold a minus-30 run differential. It'll be Bryce Miller (4-4, 2.27 ERA) for Seattle while MacKenzie Gore (6-8, 4.80 ERA) goes for the Rangers. Texas wins, or loses by fewer than 1.5 runs, in 65% of SportsLine simulations. On Kalshi, this trade is available for $0.62 per share. Get up to $500 as a sign-up bonus when you make $25+ in trades on Friday using the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: