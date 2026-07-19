MLB picks today with Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Best trades for Dodgers-Yankees, Tigers-Angels on Sunday

It's an overflowing MLB schedule on Sunday, July 19, with two rounds of the weekend's biggest series among the 16 games on tap, and fans need to check out the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $15 trading bonus when they make $15+ in trades. The second game of Yankees vs. Dodgers was postponed Saturday, meaning a doubleheader of the potential 2026 World Series matchup Sunday. Here, we are breaking down the best MLB trades you can make at Kalshi on Sunday, and we're looking to the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, to find the best value. Sign up here to get your $15 bonus with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Best MLB trades for Sunday, July 19

Dodgers vs. Yankees more than 8.5 runs

Giants to win vs. Mariners

Angels to lose by fewer than 1.5 runs vs. Tigers

Dodgers vs. Yankees more than 8.5 runs

The weather postponement threw the pitching matchups into disarray for Sunday. New York's Cam Schlittler and L.A.'s Yoshinobu Yamamoto were expected to square off on Sunday Night Baseball, but they ended up pitching in the day game. Now, the pitching matchup is unclear, but that's a good thing for this trade, with the SportsLine model showing the teams combining for more than 8.5 runs in 71.8% of its simulations. You can buy shares on the run total for $0.49 each at Kalshi. Trade on Dodgers-Yankees at Kalshi using the promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $15 sign-up bonus:

Giants to win vs. Mariners

The Mariners took the second game of the series 4-3 on Saturday following a 7-0 Giants victory to start the series Friday night. Seattle can move to .500 with a victory and is just 1.5 games behind the Rangers in the AL West. San Francisco is 14 games under .500 and 20 games behind as the Dodgers run away with the NL West. The model has a 'B' grade on San Francisco to win, and while they are doing so in just 42% of its simulations, you can buy one share on San Fran for just $0.36 at Kalshi.

Angels to lose by fewer than 1.5 runs vs. Tigers

Los Angeles has the worst record in MLB at 38-61 and has dropped the first two games of the series. The Angels stayed within one run in the opener but struggled against Detroit's Tarik Skubal in a 7-0 loss on Saturday. The Angels are set to go with right-hander Ryan Johnson (1-4, 6.75 ERA), with the Tigers countering with fellow righty Casey Mize (4-6, 2.79). The SportsLine model has the Angels losing by fewer than 1.5 runs (or winning) in 62% of its simulations. Kalshi is offering that trade for $0.53 Trade on Angels vs. Tigers and more MLB using the promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $15 sign-up bonus: