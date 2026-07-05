MLB picks today with Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Best trades for Padres-Dodgers, Blue Jays-Mariners on Sunday

The latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $15 trading bonus once they make $15+ in trades. There are 15 games on the MLB schedule for Sunday, headlined by two primetime matchups as the San Diego Padres take on the Los Angeles Dodgers while the Boston Red Sox meet the Los Angeles Angels. We'll look at the best trades available for these games and more on Sunday at Kalshi. Sign up with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get your $15 bonus:

Best MLB trades for Sunday, July 5

Brewers to win vs. Diamondbacks

Mariners to win vs. Blue Jays

Padres-Dodgers less than 9.5 runs

Angels to win, or lose by less than 1.5 runs vs. Red Sox

Brewers to win vs. Diamondbacks

Milwaukee sends Brandon Sproat (3-4, 5.28 ERA) to the mound on Sunday against Arizona as it looks to make a push at the top of the NL. The Brewers are just 3.5 games behind the Dodgers, and have overtaken the Braves in the league standings. The Diamondbacks are rolling with Eduardo Rodriguez (7-2, 2.21 ERA), who is coming off a seven-inning effort where he allowed just one run. Still, the SportsLine model has the Brewers prevailing on Sunday in 53% of simulations. You can make that trade on Kalshi at $0.53 per share. Use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to trade on Sunday's MLB games and get a $15 sign-up bonus:

Mariners to win vs. Blue Jays

Seattle has played .500 baseball over its last 10 games but due to the nature of the AL West, the Mariners are sitting at the top of the standings by a half game over the Texas Rangers. Emerson Hancock (5-4, 3.47 ERA) gets the call for the home side, while Toronto is sending Trey Yesavage (4-3, 3.34 ERA) to the bump. The Blue Jays have not been able to replicate last year's success, and have dropped seven of their last 10 games. The SportsLine model sees those struggles continuing as the Mariners win this game in 61% of simulations. You can make that trade for $0.55 per share on Kalshi. Use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to trade on Sunday's MLB games and get a $15 sign-up bonus:

Padres-Dodgers less than 9.5 runs

San Diego has lost eight in a row and has scored more than three runs just three times in its last nine games. The Padres have been one of the worst offensive teams in baseball, ranking last in runs scored. The Dodgers have plenty of firepower and they should be able to get some runs off JP Sears (1-1, 6.97 ERA), but will San Diego figure out Emmet Sheehan (4-5, 5.08 ERA)? The SportsLine model sees these teams combine for less than 9.5 runs in 53.3% of simulations. You can make the same trade on Kalshi at $0.50 per share. Use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to trade on Sunday's MLB games and get a $15 sign-up bonus:

Angels to win, or lose by less than 1.5 runs vs. Red Sox

Ranger Suarez (4-3, 2.94 ERA) takes the mound for Boston and is coming off a win despite giving up three runs in six innings. The Angels are going with Ryan Johnson (1-3, 7.40 ERA), who gave up three runs in five innings in his last appearance. However, he did pitch six shutout innings two starts ago and perhaps that's where the SportsLine model gives the Angels a chance to keep this game close. Los Angeles wins, or loses by less than 1.5 runs, in 61% of simulations. On Kalshi, this trade is available at $0.54 per share. Trade on Padres-Dodgers, Red Sox-Angels and more with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: