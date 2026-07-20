MLB picks today with Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Best trades for Pirates-Yankees, Rays-Blue Jays, more

Sports fans who want to make MLB picks can claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $15 sign-up bonus when they make $15+ in trades. The 15 MLB games today include Dodgers vs. Phillies, a matchup we could see in the NL postseason, while there's also a big AL showdown as the White Sox face the Rangers. We're looking at the best trades you can make on the Monday MLB schedule at Kalshi, using predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. Sign up here to get your $15 bonus with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Best MLB trades for Monday, July 20

Yankees to win vs. Pirates ($0.51)

Rays to win, or lose by less than 1.5 runs vs. Blue Jays ($0.50)

Giants vs. Royals less than 10.5 runs ($0.53)

White Sox vs. Rangers more than 7.5 runs ($0.51)

Yankees to win vs. Pirates

The Yankees are looking to rebound from a series loss to the Dodgers, though they won the second game of the doubleheader Sunday to avoid a three-game sweep. They're looking to take advantage as the Rays struggle, as New York is 1.5 games behind in the AL East. Pittsburgh just took two of three from the Guardians and will send out Braxton Ashcraft (9-3, 3.49 ERA) to face fellow right-hander Ryan Weathers (3-7, 4.15) for New York. The SportsLine model has the Yankees winning in 58% of its simulations, and you can make this trade on Kalshi at $0.51 per share. Trade on Pirates-Yankees at Kalshi using the promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $15 sign-up bonus:

Rays to win, or lose by less than 1.5 runs vs. Blue Jays

Tampa Bay needs to get right after being swept by the Red Sox in four games. They'll send right-hander Nick Martinez (8-2, 2.65 ERA) out against righty Dylan Cease (6-4, 2.56). The Rays have won five of six against the Blue Jays this season, and the SportsLine model has them winning in 51% of simulations and losing by fewer than 1.5 runs a whopping 73% of the time. You can trade on the Rays to lose by fewer than 1.5 runs (or win) for $0.50 per share at Kalshi. Trade on Rays vs. Blue Jays at Kalshi on Friday with the promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $15 sign-up bonus:

Giants vs. Royals less than 10.5 runs



Kansas City has the third-worst record in MLB but took two of three from the Padres coming out of the break. San Francisco has just two more victories than K.C. and lost the final two of a three-game set with the Mariners. It will be a battle of right-handed starters, with the Giants scheduled to send Trevor McDonald (3-7, 5.02 ERA) to the mound Monday to face Kansas City's Michael Wacha (5-7, 3.77). The teams are combining to score less than 10.5 runs in a massive 74% of the SportsLine model's simulations. You can make this trade for $0.53 per share at Kalshi. Trade on Giants vs. Royals using the promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $15 sign-up bonus:

White Sox vs. Rangers more than 7.5 runs



Chicago leads the AL Central while Texas sits atop the AL West despite being just one game over .500. The White Sox are six games above the .500 mark and took two of three from Toronto to start the season's second half. Texas lost two of three against the Braves. Right-handers Erick Fedde (5-6, 4.15 ERA) of Chicago and Jacob deGrom (7-5, 3.49) of the Rangers are set to take the mound in the series opener. The SportsLine model has the teams combining for more than 7.5 runs in 64.8% of its simulations, and you can make this trade on Kalshi at just $0.51 per share. Make your trades on White Sox vs. Rangers on Monday using the promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $15 sign-up bonus: