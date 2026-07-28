MLB picks today with Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Top trades for Braves-Mets, Cubs-Cardinals on Tuesday

Baseball fans are treated to a packed 16-game MLB schedule on Tuesday and can claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users up to $500 as a sign-up bonus once they make $25+ in trades. Every MLB team is in action, including a Guardians vs. Reds doubleheader and big rivalry games like Braves vs. Mets and Cubs vs. Cardinals. Click here to get started at Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS to get up to $500 as a trading bonus:

Best MLB trades for Tuesday, July 28

Braves vs. Mets more than 7.5 runs scored ($0.48)

Cubs vs. Cardinals fewer than 8.5 runs scored ($0.47)

Brewers to beat Giants ($0.59)

Dodgers vs. Mariners fewer than 9.5 runs scored ($0.53)

Braves vs. Mets more than 7.5 runs scored ($0.48)

The Mets exploded for 14 runs in Monday's win over the Braves, and while we shouldn't expect the same sort of output on Tuesday, it's good to see that there's still some thump in New York's bats with Juan Soto sidelined. Atlanta starts Chris Sale (11-6, 2.19 ERA) on Tuesday and New York will send Christian Scott (3-2, 3.13) to the hill. Nonetheless, the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has more than 7.5 runs being scored in this game at a 69% rate. Trade on Braves-Mets and more MLB with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $500 as a sign-up bonus:

Cubs vs. Cardinals fewer than 8.5 runs scored ($0.47)

Michael McGreevy (4-8. 3.07) has been a pleasant surprise for St. Louis this season, and while the Cardinals haven't officially announced a starter for Tuesday, it's McGreevy who should be lined up to get the ball. He'll be opposed by Chicago's Colin Rea (7-7, 4.85). The SportsLine model has fewer than 9 runs being scored in 56.5% of its outcomes, while Kalshi has the number at 8.5. Use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to trade on Cubs vs. Cardinals:

Brewers to beat Giants ($0.59)

The disparity between these teams is stark. Milwaukee (66-40) is one of the best teams in baseball, and San Francisco (45-61) is rudderless. Naturally, the Giants beat the Brewers 3-0 on Monday. Regression should strike on Tuesday with Logan Henderson (4-1, 3.05) on the mound for Milwaukee. Landen Roupp (7-8, 3.93) gets the ball for San Francisco. The SportsLine model has the Brewers winning at a 61% rate. Trade on Brewers vs. Giants using the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Dodgers vs. Mariners fewer than 9.5 runs scored ($0.53)

Speaking of surprise breakouts, Justin Wrobleski's move into the Dodgers rotation has been sublime (11-2, 2.62). His prowess is surely a huge part of why the SportsLine model has fewer than 9.5 runs being scored in Tuesday's series opener with the Seattle Mariners at a 64.6% rate. Seattle starts veteran Luis Castillo (3-9, 4.85). Grab the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS for a great deal when you trade on Dodgers-Mariners:

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