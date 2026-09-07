It's Labor Day, so the MLB Monday schedule features numerous day games among its 11 matchups, and fans can make trades on any of them. We'll focus here on the evening slate as we consider some of the predictions you can make at Kalshi, one of the top prediction market apps. You can sign up with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get up to a $25 sign-up bonus when they trade $25+. The Cardinals visiting the Giants and the Dodgers hosting the Reds are among the games you can trade on this evening, and we're looking at what is available at Kalshi for these contests. We're relying on the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, to add context. Click here to get started at Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

Visit the Kalshi promo code review page for the terms and conditions of one of the best prediction market promos.

Best MLB trades for Monday, Sept. 7

Nationals to lose by less than 1.5 runs or win vs. Padres ($0.55)

Giants to win vs. Cardinals ($0.53)

Dodgers to win vs. Reds ($0.61)

Blue Jays vs. Athletics more than 8.5 runs ($0.49)

Nationals vs. Padres

San Diego is 11 games behind the Dodgers in the NL West but is in the thick of the NL wild card race. The Padres sit just half a game behind the Diamondbacks for the final spot, so they need to keep winning. The SportsLine model has them doing so 57% of the time on Monday, but Washington is winning outright or losing by fewer than 1.5 runs in 64% of its simulations. It's a battle of right-handers on the mound, with Jake Irvin (2-8, 5.57 ERA) of Washington facing the Padres' Nick Pivetta (1-2, 4.50 ERA).

The Padres to win by 1.5 runs or more is $0.46 per share at Kalshi, with the Nationals to lose by less than 1.5 at $0.55. Trade at Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $25 as a sign-up bonus:

Giants vs. Cardinals

The Cardinals can move above .500 with a victory, but the SportsLine model has the Giants winning outright 56% of the time, even though San Francisco has 26 more losses than victories this season. A pair of solid right-handers will start things off on the mound, with the Cardinals' Michael McGreevy (6-9, 3.97 ERA) taking on Logan Webb (8-8, 4.21 ERA), who has been San Francisco's best starter but has struggled along with the team. St. Louis has won four of its past six games, while the Giants are 4-7 over their past 11.

The Giants to win is priced at $0.55, while a St. Louis victory in San Francisco is priced at $0.45 per share. Trade on Kalshi with the latest promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $25 as a sign-up bonus:

Dodgers vs. Reds

Los Angeles still trails Milwaukee in the race for MLB's best record, but the Dodgers have the largest division lead in the majors, leading Arizona by 10.5 games. The Brewers are up by seven in the NL Central, and no other team has more than a five-game lead. The Reds sit 18.5 games behind Milwaukee at the bottom of the Central. The SportsLine model has the Dodgers, who could see Shohei Ohtani return to the lineup, prevailing 64% of the time. Reds ace Chase Burns (15-3, 2.79 ERA) is scheduled to face off with Emmet Sheehan (4-8, 5.29 ERA), who is expected to be recalled to make the start.

A Dodgers victory is trading for $0.61 per share at Kalshi, while a Reds victory is priced at $0.39. Use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $25 as a sign-up bonus:

Blue Jays vs. Athletics

Both teams are flirting with last place in their divisions, but it will be a decent pitching matchup when Jays right-hander Dylan Cease (10-5, 2.25 ERA) faces Athletics lefty Jacob Lopez (6-4, 4.71 ERA). The A's are winning in 43% of the SportsLine model's simulations. They saw a four-game win streak snapped with a 2-0 loss in Seattle on Sunday. The Jays also lost on the road Sunday, 6-1 in Kansas City, to halt a four-game winning run.

These teams to combine for more than 8.5 runs on Monday is priced at $0.49 per share at Kalshi, with less than 8.5 runs coming in at $0.52. Get up to $25 as a sign-up bonus with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

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