MLB picks today with Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Top trades for Cardinals-Yankees, Cubs-Dodgers on Tuesday

New prediction markets users can sign up with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS on Tuesday and get up to $500 as a sign-up bonus after they make $25+ in trades. The MLB trade deadline has passed, and with some major players now wearing different uniforms, baseball fans have a full 15-game schedule to look forward to and make trades for on Tuesday, including Tarik Skubal's debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Chicago Cubs.

There are plenty of MLB predictions you can consider making on these games at Kalshi, one of the best prediction market apps, and we're looking at the best trades you can make on Tuesday's games. We're using predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. Click here to get started at Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

For more information, including a full breakdown of the terms and conditions, head to the Kalshi promo code review page. You can also check out our best prediction market promos.

Best MLB trades for Tuesday, Aug. 4

Cardinals win, or lose by fewer than 1.5 runs vs. Yankees ($0.53)

Braves to win vs. Marlins ($0.58)

Cubs to win vs. Dodgers ($0.35)

Cardinals vs. Yankees: Cardinals to win, or lose by less than 1.5 runs ($0.53)

St. Louis won a 13-7 barnburner of a game in the Bronx on Monday despite new Yankee Luis Garcia Jr. contributing with a big home run. The teams are back in action on Tuesday with Ryan Weathers (4-7, 3.99 ERA) set to start for New York. Hunter Dobbins (2-1, 3.74 ERA) is lined up to pitch for St. Louis. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has the Cardinals either winning or losing by fewer than 1.5 runs at a 63% rate, which offers value on Kalshi's $0.53 price for this outcome. Trade on Cardinals-Yankees at Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $500 as a sign-up bonus:

Braves vs. Marlins: Braves to win ($0.58)

Miami is 9.5 games behind Atlanta in the NL East standings and the Braves have won 7 of their last 10 games. Atlanta's big trade acquisition, starting pitcher Tyler Mahle, won't start on Tuesday. Instead it will be Grant Holmes (6-4, 3.88 ERA) getting the ball, while the Marlins will start Ryan Gusto (0-2, 5.31 ERA). The SportsLine model has the Braves winning 60% of the time, which offers a bit of value on Kalshi's price. Trade on Braves-Marlins using the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $500 as a sign-up bonus:

Cubs vs. Dodgers: Cubs to win ($0.35)

Skubal's Dodgers debut will be broadcast nationally on TBS, so there will be plenty of eyes on this meeting of two of the sport's marquee franchises. The lefty ace is having another excellent season (7-5, 2.79) despite missing time with an injury and will be a serious boon to the Los Angeles rotation. The Cubs counter with Javier Assad (6-1, 3.75). Despite Skubal's presence, the SportsLine model has Chicago winning 53% of the time, which offers some notable potential value relative to Kalshi's price. Use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to trade on Cubs-Dodgers and get up to $500 as a sign-up bonus:

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