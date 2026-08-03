MLB picks today with Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Top trades for Cardinals-Yankees, Jays-Astros on Monday

The latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $500 as a sign-up bonus after they make $25+ in trades. Monday is the trade deadline and there are eight matchups on the schedule. Top games include Dodgers vs. Cubs, Cardinals vs. Yankees and Padres vs. Diamondbacks, and there are plenty of MLB predictions you can consider jumping on at Kalshi, one of the best prediction market apps. We are looking at MLB trades you can make on Monday's games using information from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. Click here to get started at Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

For more information, including a full breakdown of the terms and conditions, head to the Kalshi promo code review page.

Best MLB trades for Monday, Aug. 3

Cardinals win, or lose by less than 1.5 runs vs. Yankees ($0.53)

Brewers to win vs. Pirates ($0.57)

Astros to win vs. Blue Jays ($0.56)

Rays vs. Rockies less than 11.5 runs ($0.53)

Cardinals vs. Yankees: Cardinals to win, or lose by less than 1.5 runs ($0.53)

The Yankees took two out of three from the Cubs but are struggling to catch the Rays in the AL East as they sit 2.5 games back. New York now faces another NL Central team, and the Cardinals come in having lost six of their past eight games. Things won't get any easier Monday as they are set to face Yankees ace and AL Cy Young favorite Cam Schlittler (10-6, 2.04 ERA). St. Louis will send out fellow right-hander Michael McGreevy (4-9, 3.57 ERA). The SportsLine model has St. Louis losing by less than 1.5 runs (or winning outright) in 61% of its simulations. You can make that trade at Kalshi for 53 cents per share. Trade on Cardinals-Yankees at Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $500 as a sign-up bonus:

Pirates vs. Brewers: Brewers to win ($0.57)

Pittsburgh has dropped one game under .500 as they have lost eight of their past 11 games, including three of four against the Reds over the weekend. The Brewers have the best record in MLB by half a game over the Dodgers and are 10-5 since the All-Star break. A pair of right-handers are set to take the mound, with Brandon Sproat (3-6, 5.05 ERA) set to go for Milwaukee against Pittsburgh's Bubba Chandler (3-8, 4.56 ERA). The SportsLine model has Milwaukee winning in 63% of its simulations, and you cane trade on the Brewers to win for 57 cents at Kalshi. Trade on Pirates-Brewers using the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $500 as a sign-up bonus:

Blue Jays vs. Astros: Astros to win ($0.56)

Houston has a 2.5-game lead over the Rangers in the AL West, while the Jays are 13.5 back in last place in the AL East. The Astros also have won 11 of their past 12 games, including a three-game sweep of Texas this past weekend. They face a Toronto team that has won its past two series, taking two of three from both the Nationals and Cardinals. Toronto is hoping right-hander Shane Bieber (2-2, 5.74 ERA) can tame the Astros, who will send out righty Cristian Javier (1-1, 7.17). The SportsLine model has Houston winning in 61% of its simulations, and Kalshi is offering trades on the Astros to win for 56 cents per share. Use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to trade on Blue Jays-Astros and get up to $500 as a sign-up bonus:

Rays vs. Rockies: Less than 11.5 runs ($0.53)

Tampa Bay remains atop the AL East but comes in after losing two of three to the White Sox. Still, the Rays have won nine of their past 13 games. The Rockies come in off a three-game sweep of the Royals but are just 6-8 since the All-Star break. The Rays are expected to send left-hander Ian Seymour (7-3, 4.37 ERA) to the mound to face righty Michael Lorenzen (3-9, 6.54 ERA). The SportsLine model has this total coming in at fewer than 11.5 runs in 59.5% of its simulations, and you can make that trade for 53 cents at Kalshi. Get up to $500 as a sign-up bonus with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you trade on Rays-Rockies:

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