The MLB regular season is beginning to wind down, but there are plenty of teams still jockeying for playoff position heading into the last few weeks. Baseball fans looking to make predictions for the 15-game slate on Tuesday, Sept. 8 should check out the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 sign-up bonus after trading $25+ at one of the best prediction market apps. We'll look at some prediction markets available for Tuesday on the diamond and include information from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times. Click here to get started at Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

See the Kalshi promo code review page for all the terms and conditions of one of the best prediction market promos.

Best MLB trades for Tuesday, Sept. 8

Astros to win vs. Phillies ($0.45)

Braves to win, or lose by less than 1.5 runs vs. Rays ($0.64)

Cubs to win, or lose by less than 1.5 runs vs. Brewers ($0.54)

Reds to win, or lose by less than 1.5 runs vs. Dodgers ($0.44)

Astros vs. Phillies

Houston is at the top of the AL West division heading into this critical series, while the Phillies hold the first wild card spot in the NL. It'll be Hayden Wesneski (4-1, 3.18 ERA) taking the mound for the Astros and Philadelphia will go with Andrew Painter (3-8, 5.55 ERA). The SportsLine model has Houston prevailing in 47% of simulations.

On Kalshi, the Astros are $0.45 per share to win while the Phillies are $0.55 per share. Trade at Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 as a sign-up bonus:

Rays vs. Braves

Both Tampa Bay and Atlanta are at the top of their respective divisions but are feeling heat from some challengers. The Rays are trying to fend off both the Yankees and Red Sox while attempting to catch the Brewers for the best record in baseball, while the Braves try to create separation from the Phillies. Tampa Bay is giving the ball to Freddy Peralta (7-11, 4.96 ERA) while Atlanta rolls with AJ Smith-Shawver (0-1, 7.13 ERA). The Braves win, or lose by less than 1.5 runs, on Tuesday in 70% of SportsLine simulations.

You can make this trade at Kalshi for $0.64 per share. Tampa Bay to win by more than 1.5 runs is priced at $0.37 per share. Trade on Kalshi with the latest promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 as a sign-up bonus:

Cubs vs. Brewers

Jacob Misiorowski (14-5, 1.97 ERA) will get another shot at shutting down the Cubs after his last outing against Chicago saw him give up five runs in four innings. The Cubs, who are in a great position in the wild card race, give the ball to David Peterson (7-8, 5.39 ERA). Chicago keeps this one close, losing by less than 1.5 runs or winning outright in 64% of SportsLine simulations.

Chicago winning or losing by less than 1.5 runs is trading at $0.54 per share on Kalshi. The Brewers to win by more than 1.5 runs is priced at $0.47 per share. Use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 as a sign-up bonus:

Reds vs. Dodgers

The Dodgers have won five in a row as they try to chase down Milwaukee for the top record in MLB, and they'll send Tarik Skubal (8-7, 2.86 ERA) to the mound on Tuesday against the Reds. Cincinnati is out of the playoff picture but will try to play spoiler late in the season. Nick Lodolo (3-3, 5.08 ERA) will get the ball for the visitors. Cincinnati wins on Tuesday, or loses by less than 1.5 runs, in 58% of SportsLine simulations.

The Reds winning or losing by less than 1.5 runs is trading at $0.44 per share on Kalshi. Los Angeles winning by more than 1.5 runs is priced at $0.57 per share.

Get $25 as a sign-up bonus with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

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