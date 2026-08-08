MLB picks today with Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Top trades for Dodgers-Diamondbacks, Astros-Padres Saturday

Baseball fans have no shortage of MLB games to follow on Saturday with a loaded 15-game slate, and they can make trades and predictions on any of these matchups at one of the best prediction market apps using the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get up to $500 as a sign-up bonus. Here, we break down the best trades you can make at Kalshi for Saturday's MLB games using the help of the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. Click here to get started at Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

Visit the Kalshi promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer, which is among the best prediction market promos.

Best MLB trades for Saturday, Aug. 8

White Sox to win vs. Guardians ($0.46)

Orioles to win vs. Rangers ($0.42)

Astros to win vs. Padres ($0.48)

Diamondbacks to win, or lose by fewer than 1.5 runs vs. Dodgers ($0.51)

Guardians vs. White Sox: White Sox to win ($0.46)

This pivotal AL Central clash kicked off on Saturday, and the Guardians took the opener. The White Sox will hope to even things up on Saturday and increase their lead in the division. The Guardians have won the Central each of the last two years and three of the last four, while Chicago has lost 100+ games each of the last three seasons. Lefty Anthony Kay (8-5, 4.01 ERA) starts for the White Sox and will take on Guardians right-hander Gavin Williams (11-7, 3.56 ERA). The SportsLine model has the White Sox winning in 53% of simulations, a result that's trading at 46 cents a share at Kalshi. Trade on Guardians vs. White Sox at Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $500 as a sign-up bonus:

Orioles vs. Rangers: Orioles to win ($0.42)

The Orioles opted to sell at the trade deadline, but they enter Saturday just two games back of the Rangers for the third and final AL Wild Card spot. Texas took the series opener 2-1 on Saturday and is trying not just to improve its Wild Card standing, but also catch up to the Astros in the AL West race. Texas will send ace Jacob deGrom (7-7, 3.96 ERA) to the hill against Baltimore right-hander Kyle Bradish (7-10, 3.79 ERA). The model has Baltimore winning 44% of the time, and an O's win is 42 cents per share at Kalshi. Trade on Orioles vs. Rangers using the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $500 as a sign-up bonus:

Astros vs. Padres: Astros to win ($0.48)

The Astros have taken control of the AL West thanks to some good play on their end and poor form from their rivals, and they won Friday's series opener over the Padres, who are now two games out of a National League Wild Card spot. San Diego is starting to shake off some cobwebs after a dreadful start to the year at the plate, but will it be enough? Peter Lamber (8-5, 3.06 ERA) starts Saturday's contest for Houston while the home side counters with Michael King (6-8, 3.45 ERA). The model has Houston winning 51% of the time, which is trading at 48 cents at Kalshi. Use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $500 as a sign-up bonus when trading on Astros vs. Padres:

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks: Diamondbacks to win or lose by fewer than 1.5 runs ($0.51)

The Dodgers are the two-time reigning champs and made a massive splash at the deadline in adding Tarik Skubal, but after losing to Arizona on a walkoff home run on Friday, L.A. has lost seven in a row. The Dodgers were swept by the Red Sox last weekend and the Cubs earlier this week, and the Diamondbacks, who hold one of three NL Wild Card spots, are trying to make it three sweeps of the Dodgers in a row. Brandon Pfaadt (6-1, 3.66 ERA) starts for Arizona against L.A.'s Yoshinobu Yamamoto (11-7, 2.76 ERA). Arizona wins or loses by fewer than 1.5 runs in 57% of the model's simulations, and that result is currently 51 cents per share at Kalshi. Get up to $500 as a sign-up bonus with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you trade on Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks:

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