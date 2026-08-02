MLB picks today with Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Top trades for Giants-Padres, Red Sox-Dodgers on Sunday

The latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS offers new users up to $500 as a sign-up bonus after you make $25+ in trades, and there are 15 games on the Sunday MLB schedule to target. The Red Sox will go for a three-game sweep of the Dodgers on Sunday Night Baseball, and another key series has the Astros looking for a three-game home sweep against the Rangers. We're breaking down the top MLB trades of the day at Kalshi, one of the best prediction market apps, using the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. Click here to get started at Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

For a full breakdown of the terms and conditions of this offer, head to the Kalshi promo code review page.

Best MLB trades for Sunday, August 1

Tigers vs. Athletics fewer than 11.5 runs ($0.57)

Twins vs. Mariners more than 7.5 runs ($0.45)

Giants to lose by fewer than 1.5 runs vs. Padres ($0.62)

Dodgers vs. Red Sox fewer than 8.5 runs ($0.51)

Tigers vs. Athletics fewer than 11.5 runs ($0.57)

The Tigers are looking to finish a three-game sweep after cruising to 13-1 and 8-6 victories in the first two games in Sacramento. Now Detroit plays its first game since trading ace Tarik Skubal, and right-hander Keider Montero (7-6, 3.34 ERA) takes the mound for the Tigers. The A's are going with left-hander Gage Jump (4-6, 4.00). Even though the teams combined for 14 runs in each of the first two games, the SportsLine model has the teams combining to score fewer than 11 runs in 70% of its simulations. You can trade on the game to go under 11.5 for 57 cents per share at Kalshi. Trade on Tigers-A's at Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $500 as a sign-up bonus:

Twins vs. Mariners more than 7.5 runs ($0.45)

Seattle snapped a three-game losing streak with a 4-3 victory on Saturday and will look for their second series win since the All-Star break when they host Minnesota. The Twins have won five of their past seven games and plan to send out Taj Bradley (9-4, 3.65 ERA) for a battle of right-handers. George Kirby (8-9, 3.98) gets the nod for the Mariners. Minnesota hasn't had a game see more than eight runs scored in their past five contests, and the SportsLine model has this game coming in at fewer than 7.5 runs in 63.6% of its simulations. You can make that trade for just 45 cents at Kalshi. Trade on Twins-Mariners using the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $500 as a sign-up bonus:

Giants to lose by fewer than 1.5 runs vs. Padres ($0.62)

The Padres have won seven of their past eight, with the only loss a 4-1 setback in the opener of this four-game set. They'll look to finish off the series victory and win a third straight at home on Sunday. The Giants are 6-9 since the All-Star break and are looking for right-hander Landen Roupp (7-9, 4.12 ERA) to get them back on track. San Diego is expected to send out fellow righty Michael King (6-7, 3.38) The SportsLine model has San Francisco losing by fewer than 1.5 runs, or winning outright, in 67% of its simulations. You can buy one share of this outcome for 62 cents at Kalshi. Use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to trade on Giants-Padres and get up to $500 as a sign-up bonus:

Dodgers vs. Red Sox fewer than 8.5 runs ($0.51)

Boston is 22-3 in its past 25 games to jump into the middle of the AL wild-card race, and they're six games behind the Rays in the AL East. The two-time defending MLB champion Dodgers are running away with the NL West and just traded for ace Tarik Skubal from the Tigers. That era hasn't officially begun yet, so L.A. plans to start righty Emmet Sheehan (4-7, 4.95 ERA) against Red Sox southpaw Jake Bennett (6-4, 2.74). The SportsLine model has this total coming in at fewer than 8.5 runs in 54.2% of its simulations, and you can make that trade for 51 cents at Kalshi. Get up to $500 as a sign-up bonus with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you trade on Dodgers-Red Sox:

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