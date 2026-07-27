MLB picks today with Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Top trades for Phillies-Marlins, Guardians-Reds on Monday

Fans who want to trade on the 12 MLB games Monday can claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS as a new user and get up to $500 as a sign-up bonus once they make $25+ in trades. The dozen games on the MLB Monday schedule include division matchups like Braves vs. Mets, Phillies vs. Marlins and Cubs vs. Cardinals. All but one game takes place in the evening, and another highlight is the White Sox hosting the Yankees in a key cross-division AL matchup. Sign up here with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get up to $500 as a bonus:

Best MLB trades for Monday, July 27

Tigers to win vs. Orioles ($0.52)

Phillies vs. Marlins more than 7.5 runs ($0.52)

Guardians to win, or lose by less than 1.5 runs vs. Reds ($0.58)

Athletics to win, lose by less than 1.5 runs vs. Red Sox ($0.49)

Tigers to win vs. Orioles

It's a matchup of fourth-place teams looking to gain some stability. Detroit lost the final two games against the Royals this past weekend, while Baltimore has lost four of its past six. The Orioles beat the Tigers in two of three (with one postponed) in Baltimore back in May, and now they face off at Comerica Park. It will be a battle of right-handers on the mound, with Keider Montero (7-5, 3.14 ERA) set to go for Detroit against Baltimore's Kyle Bradish (7-9, 3.49). The SportsLine model has the Tigers winning in 60% of its simulations, and you can trade on Detroit for 52 cents per share at Kalshi. Trade on Orioles-Tigers and more MLB with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $500 as a sign-up bonus:

Phillies vs. Marlins more than 7.5 runs

The Marlins are in dire straits, having suffered a three-game sweep by the Guardians before the break and losing all nine to start the second half. Things won't get easier Monday, with Zack Wheeler (10-2, 2.16 ERA) set to go for the Phillies against fellow right-hander Tyler Phillips (2-5, 3.52). Philadelphia is 4-6 in its past 10 games and sits 5.5 games behind the Braves in the NL East, with the Marlins another five games behind. Despite Wheeler's success this season, the model's sims have the teams combining for more than 7.5 runs 65.1% of the time. You can trade on that result for 52 cents per share at Kalshi. Use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to trade on Phillies vs. Marlins:

Guardians to win, or lose by less than 1.5 runs vs. Reds

Cleveland is trying to keep its head above water, sitting one game over .500 but just 2.5 games behind the White Sox in the AL Central. The Reds are in last place in the NL Central, but Chase Burns (12-1, 2.42) has been one of the few bright spots. He gets the call Monday and will face fellow right-hander Slade Cecconi (4-7, 4.60). Cincinnati has won six of nine to start the second half, while the Guardians have lost seven of 10, including their past five. The Guardians are winning, or losing by fewer than 1.5 runs, in 70% of the SportsLine model's simulations, and that trade is priced at 58 cents per share at Kalshi. Trade on Guardians vs. Reds using the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Athletics to win, or lose by less than 1.5 runs vs. Red Sox

The Athletics are 17 games under .500, while the Red Sox have been the hottest team in baseball. Boston has won 17 of its past 19 games, though both losses came in their past four games. The A's have lost four of their past five and six of nine since the All-Star Game. Two right-handers are set to take the mound Monday, with Jack Perkins (2-5, 6.75 ERA) of the Athletics set to face Payton Tolle (5-6, 3.31). The Athletics are winning, or losing by less than 1.5 runs, in 63% of the SportsLine model's simulations, and you can make that trade at Kalshi for 49 cents per share. Grab the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS for a great deal when you trade on Red Sox-Athletics: