MLB picks today with Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Top trades for Rays-Mariners, Astros-Padres on Sunday

The latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to a $500 trading bonus. There are 15 games on the Sunday MLB schedule, so fans have plenty of opportunities to make MLB predictions at one of the best prediction market apps. The night wraps up with Astros vs. Padres on Sunday Night Baseball at 8:20 p.m. ET, and we are breaking down the best MLB trades you can make at Kalshi. We have looked to the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, for assistance in making the picks. Click here to get started with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Visit the Kalshi promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer, which is among the best prediction market promos.

Best MLB trades for Sunday, Aug. 9

Tigers to win vs. Giants ($0.55)

Mariners to win, or lose by fewer than 1.5 runs vs. Rays ($0.62)

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers more than 8.5 runs ($0.47)

Astros to win, or lose by fewer than 1.5 runs vs. Padres ($0.64)

Tigers vs. Giants: Tigers to win ($0.55)

Detroit's 8-0 victory on Saturday was their sixth in their past eight games, and while they are fourth in the AL Central, they are just 3.5 games behind the first-place White Sox. San Francisco has lost six of eight but can get the series victory after a 5-2 win in the opener Friday. It should be a solid matchup of right-handed starters, as the Tigers are expected to send out Troy Melton (7-1, 1.58 ERA) to face San Francisco's Logan Webb (7-7, 3.74). The SportsLine model has Detroit winning in 56% of simulations, and you can trade on that result for 55 cents per share at Kalshi. Trade on Tigers vs. Giants at Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $500 as a sign-up bonus:

Rays vs. Mariners: Mariners to win, or lose by fewer than 1.5 runs ($0.62)

The Rays are looking for a three-game sweep after winning the first two games 2-1 and 3-2. Tampa Bay is on another streak, with Saturday's victory its fifth in a row. The Rays are 14-8 since the All-Star break, while Seattle is 8-13 over the same span. The Mariners, who made the ALCS last season but have work to do to stay in the wild-card race, will look to Emerson Hancock (6-6, 3.33 ERA) for a strong outing Sunday. Tampa Bay will give the ball to Ian Seymour (8-3, 4.27 ERA). The model has Seattle losing by 1.5 runs or fewer 66% of the time, and that trade is 62 cents per share at Kalshi. Trade on Rays vs. Mariners using the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $500 as a sign-up bonus:

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks: More than 8.5 runs ($0.47)

The Dodgers snapped their seven-game losing streak with a 2-1 victory in 10 innings on Saturday. They still have an 8.5-game lead over Arizona in the NL West, but the Diamondbacks are right in the thick of the NL wild-card race. It's scheduled to be a battle of All-Star left-handers, with breakout Dodgers star Justin Wrobleski (11-3, 3.31 ERA) set to take on Arizona's Eduardo Rodriguez (10-4, 2.71). The teams are combining for more than 8.5 runs in 52.5% of simulations, and that trade is currently 47 cents per share at Kalshi. Get up to $500 as a sign-up bonus with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you trade on Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks:

Astros vs. Padres: Astros to win or lose by fewer than 1.5 runs ($0.64)

Sunday Night Baseball is an interleague battle with the Astros and Padres facing off in the rubber match of their series. The Astros have surged to the top of the AL West on the strength of a 13-4 record in their past 17 games. San Diego is 9.5 games behind the Dodgers in the NL West so likely will have to settle for chasing a wild-card spot. Houston is slated to send right-hander Cristian Javier (1-2, 6.59 ERA) to the mound to face San Diego righty Randy Vasquez (7-6, 4.19). The model has Houston losing by fewer than 1.5 runs (or winning outright) in 71% of the model's simulations, and that result is trading at 64 cents at Kalshi. Use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $500 as a sign-up bonus when trading on Astros vs. Padres:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.