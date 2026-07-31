MLB picks today with Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Top trades for Twins-Mariners, Red Sox-Dodgers Friday

The MLB trade deadline is just around the corner, which means plenty to look out for across 15 games on Friday's schedule. The standings are tight, which means a few results over the weekend could be the difference between a club going for a big move or staying put. We'll look at the best trades for Friday's MLB games on Kalshi with help from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. Those interested in making predictions with Kalshi can use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get up to $500 as a sign-up bonus after making $25+ in trades. Click here to get started at Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

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Best MLB trades for Friday, July 31

Twins to win vs. Mariners ($0.39)

Dodgers to win vs. Red Sox ($0.56)

Twins vs. Mariners: Twins to win ($0.39)

The Mariners are trying to break out of a funk, as they've lost seven of their last 10 games heading into Friday's showdown with the Twins. Minnesota is one of the AL teams in a tricky spot, as it is just one game out of a wild card spot and three out of the division lead but is sitting at .500. The Twins are sending Zebby Matthews (4-8, 5.21 ERA) to the mound on Friday while the Mariners roll with Bryce Miller (4-5, 2.75 ERA). Minnesota wins in 41% of SportsLine simulations and on Kalshi, you can back the Twins at $0.39 per share. Use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to trade on Twins-Mariners and get up to $500 as a sign-up bonus:

Dodgers vs. Red Sox: Dodgers to win ($0.56)

Boston has been one of the best teams in baseball of late, winning 15 games in a row at one point. The Red Sox have captured seven of their last 10 heading into a series with the two-time defending champions, and they'll have Ranger Suarez (4-3, 3.02 ERA) going for them on Friday. Los Angeles is going with Edgardo Henriquez (4-1, 2.79 ERA) as an opener for this contest. The Dodgers win this game in 64% of SportsLine simulations and this trade is available for $0.56 per share on Kalshi. Get up to $500 as a sign-up bonus with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you trade on Red Sox-Dodgers:

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