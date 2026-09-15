There are 15 games on the MLB schedule on Tuesday, Sept. 15 as postseason races heat up across the league, and sports fans can make predictions on these games with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS. This code gives new users a $25 sign-up bonus after they trade $25+ on Tuesday's games. We'll highlight trades available on Tuesday's MLB markets with data from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times. Click here to get started at Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

View the Kalshi promo code review page for the terms and conditions of one of the best prediction market promos. Make sure prediction markets are legal in your state before making any trades.

MLB markets for Tuesday, Sept. 15

White Sox to win vs. Guardians ($0.43)

Pirates to win vs. Brewers ($0.33)

Cubs to win vs. Braves ($0.58)

Padres-Rockies less than 11.5 runs scored ($0.52)

White Sox vs. Guardians

Davis Martin (9-7, 4.05 ERA) gets the start for the White Sox, who are hoping to add some cushion to their AL Central lead over the Guardians. Cleveland will give the ball to Foster Griffin (15-5, 3.65 ERA), who got rocked for eight runs in 2 1/3 innings in his last start. The SportsLine model has the White Sox triumphing in 51% of simulations.

A White Sox win trades at $0.43 per share on Tuesday at Kalshi. A Guardians win is trading at $0.57 per share.

Trade $25+ at Kalshi using the latest promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 as a sign-up bonus:

Brewers vs. Pirates

Milwaukee is looking to seal the best record in the majors for the second season in a row. The Brewers will roll with Jacob Misiorowski (14-5, 1.95 ERA), while the Pirates will go with Lake Bachar (1-3, 3.52 ERA). Pittsburgh is .500 on the season but is seven games out of the last NL wild card spot. The Pirates win this game in 48% of SportsLine simulations.

A Pittsburgh win is trading at $0.33 per share on Kalshi, while a Brewers win is $0.68 per share.

Use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus when you make $25+ in trades:

Braves vs. Cubs

Atlanta is trying to maintain its lead in the NL East but has lost its last two games, including a 7-3 defeat against the Cubs on Monday. The Braves give Martin Perez (8-9, 3.08 ERA) the ball on Tuesday while Chicago counters with Kevin Gausman (9-12, 4.60 ERA). The Cubs have a half-game lead on the Phillies for the top NL wild card spot, and Chicago wins on Tuesday in 63% of SportsLine simulations.

The Cubs are trading at $0.58 on Kalshi to win, while an Atlanta win trades at $0.44 per share.

Get $25 as a sign-up bonus after trading $25+ with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Padres vs. Rockies

San Diego has won eight games in a row as it makes a charge for the last NL wild card spot, while Colorado sits at the bottom of the NL West division. The Rockies have been eliminated from the playoff race but will try to play spoiler as the season winds down. It'll be Ryan Feltner (5-10, 5.88 ERA) for Colorado while San Diego gives the ball to Walker Buehler (8-6, 4.61 ERA). This game finishes with less than 11.5 runs scored in 68.3% of SportsLine simulations.

You can make that trade at Kalshi for $0.52 per share while the teams scoring more than 11.5 runs is $0.49 per share.

Sign up for Kalshi using the promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

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