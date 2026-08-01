MLB picks today with Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Top trades for Yankees-Cubs, Red Sox-Dodgers on Saturday

The latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $500 as a sign-up bonus after making $25+ in trades. The MLB trade deadline is just days away, and the results of Saturday's 15-game slate could have major implications for which players are traded over the next few days. Here, we break down the top MLB trades of the day at Kalshi, one of the best prediction market apps, using the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. Click here to get started at Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

For a full breakdown of the terms and conditions of this offer, head to the Kalshi promo code review page.

Best MLB trades for Saturday, August 1

Astros to win vs. Rangers ($0.54)

Cubs to win vs. Yankees ($0.52)

Diamondbacks to win vs. Guardians ($0.39)

Dodgers to win vs. Red Sox ($0.61)

Rangers vs. Astros: Astros to win ($0.54)

These two Texas rivals are fighting not just for in-state supremacy, but also for the top spot in the AL West. While neither team has one of the top records in baseball, the AL West has been far and away the worst division in the league this year, so these teams enter the weekend in a great spot when it comes to making the playoffs. Additionally, each team has clear holes that could be addressed over the coming days ahead of the trade deadline. The Astros took the series opener 11-2 on Friday. Jacob deGrom (7-6, 3.67 ERA) starts for Texas against Houston's Ronel Blanco (0-1, 8.10 ERA). The Astros win in 58% of model simulations, which is currently trading at 54 cents per share at Kalshi. Trade on Rangers-Astros at Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $500 as a sign-up bonus:

Yankees vs. Cubs: Cubs to win ($0.52)

The Yankees and Cubs meet for the second game of this notable three-game set on Saturday after the Yankees won the series opener 2-0 on Friday. These teams are both top contenders in their respective leagues, holding the top Wild Card spot in each league. The Yankees will start Max Fried (4-3, 3.23 ERA) against Cubs lefty David Peterson (6-7, 5.80 ERA) in this interleague tilt. The model has the Cubs winning in 56% of simulations, a result that's currently trading at 52 cents at Kalshi. Trade on Yankees-Cubs using the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $500 as a sign-up bonus:

Diamondbacks vs. Guardians: Diamondbacks to win ($0.39)

The Guardians have not played particularly well of late and now find themselves not just in second place in the AL Central, but barely holding on to the third and final AL Wild Card spot. Cleveland will be trying to move things in the right direction, starting with a tough matchup with the Diamondbacks, who hold an NL Wild Card spot and beat the Guardians on Friday. The Diamondbacks send Kohl Drake (0-0, 5.00 ERA) to the hill against Guardians standout rookie Parker Messick (8-6, 2.59 ERA). Arizona wins in 41% of simulations, which is trading at 39 cents at Kalshi. Use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to trade on Diamondbacks-Guardians and get up to $500 as a sign-up bonus:

Red Sox vs. Dodgers: Dodgers to win ($0.61)

The Dodgers and Red Sox clash once again Saturday night after the Sox won Friday night, and this matchup has suddenly become a very intriguing one as Boston has gone from last place in the AL East to one of the top teams in the league over the last month. The Dodgers, on the other hand, remain the top team in baseball after winning each of the last two World Series titles. Lefty Payton Tolle (6-6, 3.32 ERA) starts for Boston against L.A. ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto (11-6, 2.72 ERA). The SportsLine model has L.A. winning more than 70% of the time, which is trading at 61 cents at Kalshi. Get up to $500 as a sign-up bonus with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you trade on Red Sox-Dodgers:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.