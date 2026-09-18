The latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 sign-up bonus after they make $25+ in trades at one of the best prediction market apps. We'll take a look at available MLB markets for Friday's games and factor in MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times. Click here to get started at Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

Check out the Kalshi promo code review page for the terms and conditions for one of the best prediction market promos. Before making trades, make sure prediction markets are legal in your state.

MLB markets for Friday, Sept. 18

Brewers to win vs. Orioles ($0.57)

Rangers to win vs. Blue Jays ($0.44)

Marlins-Padres more than 7.5 runs ($0.51)

Diamondbacks to win, or lose by fewer than 1.5 runs vs. Yankees ($0.61)

Brewers vs. Orioles predictions

The Brewers still have plenty to play for as they seek the best reocord in MLB, while the Orioles are just three games back of the final AL wild card spot. Milwaukee is giving the ball to Dustin May (7-9, 4.49 ERA) on Friday and Baltimore counters with Cade Povich (2-1, 4.05 ERA). Despite Baltimore being on a three-game winning streak, the SportsLIne model has the Brewers prevailing on Friday in 68% of simulations.

A Milwaukee win trades at $0.57 per share on Kalshi while an Orioles win is priced at $0.44 per share. Trade $25+ at Kalshi using the latest promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 as a sign-up bonus:

Blue Jays vs. Rangers predictions

Last year's AL champions are fighting for a wild card berth, and the Blue Jays sit two games back of the final spot entering Friday's matchup. The Rangers are also two games back in the AL wild card standings, but they also have a shot to win the AL West division as they are only a game back of the Astros there. Dylan Cease (11-5, 2.38 ERA) gets the call for Toronto while Texas gives the ball to Kumar Rocker (5-11, 4.54 ERA). Texas wins on Friday in 50% of SportsLine simulations.

You can trade on the Rangers to win for $0.44 per share on Kalshi while a Blue Jays win is $0.57 per share. Use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus when you make $25+ in trades:

Marlins vs. Padres predictions

San Diego has surged in September in an attempt to lock down the final NL wild card spot, and the Padres have won two in a row heading into a three-game series against the Marlins. Miami is not mathematically out of the playoff picture but sits eight games back of the last NL wild card spot. Tyler Phillips (5-6, 3.55 ERA) will take the mound for Miami while Nick Pivetta (2-2, 3.60 ERA) gets the call for San Diego. These teams combine to score more than 7.5 runs in 62.7% of simulations.

Miami and San Diego topping 7.5 runs is priced at $0.51 per share on Kalshi. The teams combining for less than 7.5 runs is $0.50 per share. Get $25 as a sign-up bonus after trading $25+ with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Yankees vs. Diamondbacks predictions

Arizona is right behind San Diego in the NL wild card race, but the Diamondbacks have lost two in a row and are .500 over their last 10 games heading into Friday's matchup with the Yankees. New York has already clinched a playoff berth. The Yankees are sending ace Gerrit Cole (8-9, 3.67 ERA) to the mound and the Diamondbacks give the ball to their own star pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez (15-6, 2.62 ERA). Arizona keeps this close as it wins or loses by less than 1.5 runs in 66% of SportsLine simulations.

Arizona to lose by fewer than 1.5 runs or win at Kalshi is priced at $0.61 per share. New York to win by more than 1.5 runs is $0.40 per share. Sign up for Kalshi using the promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.