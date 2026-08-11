MLB picks today with Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Top trades for Yankees-Mariners, Brewers-Padres on Tuesday

The latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users the ability to receive up to $500 as a sign-up bonus after they sign up and trade $25 or more. There are 15 MLB games taking place on Tuesday, making it a great day to make MLB trades and predictions at Kalshi, one of the best prediction market apps. Click here to get started at Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

With 15 games on tap, there are plenty of prediction markets available, including the red-hot Boston Red Sox tying to continue their surge up the standings, the Atlanta Braves taking on the New York Mets, and the Milwaukee Brewers facing the San Diego Padres. We're using MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. For full terms and conditions of the offer, check out our Kalshi promo code review page. You can also see the latest prediction market bonuses and scope out the latest prediction markets payment methods.

Best MLB trades for Tuesday, Aug. 11

Mariners to win, or lose by fewer than 1.5 runs ($0.63)

Blue Jays vs. Red Sox more than 6.5 runs ($0.55)

Brewers vs. Padres more than 7.5 runs ($0.49)

Mariners vs. Yankees: Mariners to win, or lose by fewer than 1.5 runs ($0.63)

What should fans expect from a meeting of a tepid offense and a starting pitcher with awful road splits? That's what's on tap tonight in the Bronx, as the Yankees have gone quiet without Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger, but Mariners starter Bryan Woo has an unsightly 6.71 road ERA. The SportsLine model has Seattle keeping this close or winning outright 71% of the time, while Kalshi prices that outcome at 63 cents. Trade on Mariners-Yankees at Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $500 as a sign-up bonus:

Blue Jays vs. Red Sox: More than 6.5 runs ($0.55)

Patrick Sandoval has been good for the Red Sox (3.38 ERA) and Dylan Cease is a Cy Young Award candidate for Toronto (7-5, 2.28) but the SportsLine model expects runs in this game. It has more than seven runs being scored in 58.6% of its simulations, while Kalshi offers shares on more than 6.5 runs at 55 cents. Trade on Blue Jays-Red Sox using the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $500 as a sign-up bonus:

Brewers vs. Padres: More than 7.5 runs ($0.52)

The Padres are just one game out of a playoff spot, but closing the gap on Tuesday may be a tall task with Walker Buehler (5.07 ERA) on the hill for San Diego. Kyle Harrison (9-2, 2.84) will go for Milwaukee, which has been the league's best team to this point. The SportsLine model has more than 7.5 runs being scored at a 61.3% rate. Kalshi offers shares on that outcome at 49 cents. Get up to $500 as a sign-up bonus with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you trade on Brewers-Padres:

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