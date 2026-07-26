MLB picks today with Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Top trades for Yankees-Phillies, Angels-Giants on Sunday

There's a full MLB slate on Sunday, and fans can jump on the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get up to $500 as a sign-up bonus once they make $25+ in trades as a new user. The headliner is Yankees vs. Phillies on Sunday Night Baseball after a huge slate of day games. Here, we break down the top trades available at Kalshi for the Sunday MLB schedule using the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times. Sign up here with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get up to $500 as a bonus:

Best MLB trades for Sunday, July 26

Mariners to win vs. Rangers ($0.50)



Giants to win vs. Angels ($0.51)

Yankees to lose by fewer than 1.5 runs vs. Phillies ($0.57)

Mariners to win vs. Rangers

Seattle is trying to halt a four-game losing streak, with two of those losses coming in the first two games of this four-game set. The Rangers have outscored the Mariners 12-5 in the first two games and now send out Jacob deGrom (7-6, 3.76 ERA) for a battle of right-handers. Logan Gilbert (8-6, 3.38) is set to go for Seattle. The SportsLine model is leaning slightly toward Seattle, as the Mariners win in 51% of simulations. The Mariners to win is trading at 50 cents per share at Kalshi. Trade on Mariners-Rangers and more MLB with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $500 as a sign-up bonus:

Giants to win vs. Angels

San Francisco opened the season's second half with a victory then lost five in a row. Then they met up with the Angels and have won the past two. They can finish off the sweep of the three-game series Sunday. Left-hander Carson Whisenhunt (2-0, 3.38 ERA) is scheduled to take the mound for the Giants, with right-hander Jose Soriano (8-6, 3.43) set to start for Los Angeles. The Giants are winning to complete the sweep in 59% of the model's sims, and that result is priced at just 51 cents per share at Kalshi. Use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to trade on Giants vs. Angels:

Yankees to lose by fewer than 1.5 runs vs. Phillies

The Phillies send All-Star Game starter Cristopher Sanchez (12-4, 2.71 ERA) to the mound to try to salvage a game in their series with the Yankees. New York can complete a three-game sweep after allowing one run over the first two games. They will send out right-hander Will Warren (7-4, 4.00) to try to finish things off. New York is losing by fewer than 1.5 runs in 64% of the SportsLine model's simulations, and that trade is priced at 57 cents a share at Kalshi. Trade on Yankees-Phillies with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: