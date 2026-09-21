It's the final week of the MLB season, and it's wall-to-wall baseball after a three-game appetizer on Monday. Despite the light schedule, there are tons of trades you can make at prediction markets -- Blue Jays vs. Orioles, Nationals vs. Tigers and Twins vs. Giants. If you're interested in trading at the best prediction market apps, you can grab the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 sign-up bonus when you trade $25+ on Monday's MLB games. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every game 10,000 times and we'll be using it to highlight the best trades available for MLB markets on Kalshi for Monday. Click here to get started at Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Head over to our Kalshi promo code review page for a breakdown of the terms and conditions for this deal, one of the best prediction market promos. You can also check to see if prediction markets are legal in your state.

MLB markets for Monday, Sept. 21

Orioles to lose by fewer than 1.5 runs or win vs. Blue Jays ($0.64)

Nationals vs. Tigers more than 8.5 runs ($0.48)

Giants to win vs. Twins ($0.53)

Blue Jays vs. Orioles

Both teams have minimal hope for making the playoffs and the loser here will essentially be eliminated, as the Jays are three games behind the White Sox for the final wild card spot and the Orioles are five back. The SportsLine model has Cincinnati winning in 44% of simulations. Baltimore enters the three-game series having lost five of eight while Toronto has lost four of six. The SportsLine model has the Orioles losing by fewer than 1.5 runs or winning outright in 68% of its simulations.

You can trade for that outcome at Kalshi for $0.64 per share, while the Jays to win by more than 1.5 is set at $0.37. Trade $25+ at Kalshi using the latest promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 as a sign-up bonus:

Nationals vs. Tigers

Both teams have been eliminated from playoff contention as both come into this three-game series at 73-83. The Tigers followed a six-game win streak by losing four of their past five, while Washington has won six of its past eight. Right-hander River Ryan, who was acquired in the Tarik Skubal trade, will make his Tigers debut, while Nationals lefty DJ Herz makes his season debut after missing two years following Tommy John surgery. The pitching matchup is one reason the SportsLine model has the teams combining for more than 8.5 runs in 62.3% of simulations.

On Kalshi, you can trade on the teams to combine for more than 8.5 runs for $0.48 per share, while the run total to come in under that number is $0.53. Use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 bonus when you make $25+ in trades:

Twins vs. Giants

Both teams have been eliminated, with San Francisco at 28 games under .500 and the Twins 10 games short of breaking even. The Twins come into the three-game series off a four-game split with the Angels and are 4-8 in their past 12 games. The Giants have recently been swept by the Padres and Dodgers, but won two of three for the Cardinals in between. Right-handers Zebby Matthews (9-10, 4.74 ERA) for the Twins and San Francisco's Blade Tidwell (1-2, 4.56 ERA) are scheduled to be on the mound. The Giants are winning in 58% of the model's simulations.

A Giants win is priced at $0.48 on Kalshi while a Twins victory trades at $0.53 per share. Get $55 as a sign-up bonus after trading $25+ with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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