If you want to make trades at prediction markets for MLB games on Thursday, you can grab the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 sign-up bonus when you trade $25+. Click here to get started at Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS55:

The races for spots in the MLB Playoffs is coming down to the wire, and there are 12 games on the MLB schedule for Thursday, Sept. 24. Most of the action is in the evening window, so there is time to pore over the schedule and make some trades on the best prediction market apps. We're looking at the markets available for Thursday and offering insights from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times. Head over to our Kalshi promo code review page to see the terms and conditions for this offer, and make sure that prediction markets are legal in your state before making trades.

MLB markets for Thursday, Sept. 24

Brewers to win vs. Phillies ($0.45)

Rays to win vs. Yankees ($0.42)

Reds vs. Braves more than 7.5 runs ($0.51)

Brewers vs. Phillies

Milwaukee is still looking to finish the season as MLB's best team, with two more wins than the Dodgers and three more than the Rays and Braves. This is the rubber match of the three-game set after Philly won 6-4 on Tuesday and lost 4-1 on Wednesday. The Phillies will send out Andrew Painter (3-10, 5.59 ERA) to face fellow right-hander Bryse Wilson, who makes his season debut for the Brewers. The SportsLine model has Milwaukee winning in 59% of simulations.

On Kalshi, you can trade on the Brewers to win for $0.45 per share, while Philadelphia to win is priced at $0.56 per share. Trade $25+ at Kalshi using the promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 as a sign-up bonus:

Rays vs. Yankees

Tampa Bay has clinched the AL East title and New York is already in the playoffs, but the Yankees still want to beat the Rays every time they have a chance. They'll have their ace on the hill Thursday as AL Cy Young favorite Cam Schlittler (14-6, 1.94 ERA) takes the mound against Tampa Bay lefty Ian Seymour (9-7, 4.38 ERA). The Rays have won two of the first three games of the four-game set, and the Rays prevail again Thursday in 48% of SportsLine simulations.

This trade is available for $0.42 on Kalshi, while a Yankees victory trades at $0.59 per share. Use the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 bonus when you make $25+ in trades:

Reds vs. Braves

The Braves are the AL East champions and in the running for MLB's record, while the Reds are in the cellar of the NL Central. Cincinnati won the first game of the three-game series 4-0 and the Braves needed extra innings to win on Wednesday. It will be a battle of right-handers Thursday as the Reds' Brady Singer (6-15, 5.67 ERA) and Atlanta's Tyler Mahle (7-10, 3.81 ERA) face off. The SportsLine model has the teams combining for more than 7.5 runs in 59.4% of its simulations.

Shares on the teams to combine for more than 7.5 runs are priced at $0.51 each at Kalshi, while the teams to score 7 or fewer are $0.50 per share. Get $55 as a sign-up bonus after trading $25+ with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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