Sports fans looking to get into prediction markets can claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 sign-up bonus after you make $25+ in trades at one of the best prediction market apps. There are 16 games on the MLB slate, with most of the action taking place in the evening window. We'll go over the trading markets available for MLB fans, with insights from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times. Click here to get started at Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS55:

See the Kalshi promo code review page for the terms and conditions for this offer. Make sure prediction markets are legal in your state before making trades.

MLB markets for Tuesday, Sept. 22

Brewers to win vs. Phillies ($0.44)

Guardians-Red Sox more than 6.5 runs ($0.53)

Astros to win vs. Mariners ($0.45)

Dodgers to win by more than 1.5 runs vs. Padres ($0.36)

Brewers vs. Phillies

Both teams are effectively locked into the playoff picture, though the Phillies have not officially clinched a spot. Milwaukee is also looking to secure the best record in baseball, and the Brewers will send Dustin May (7-9, 4.61 ERA) to the bump on Tuesday. Philadelphia counters with Zack Wheeler (13-5, 2.99 ERA). Despite Wheeler being on the mound, the SportsLine model likes the Brewers to win in 56% of simulations.

You can trade for Milwaukee to win at $0.44 per share on Kalshi, and a Philadelphia win trades at $0.57 per share. Trade $25+ at Kalshi using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 as a sign-up bonus:

Guardians vs. Red Sox

Cleveland is on a five-game winning streak and has a one-game lead over the White Sox in the AL Central. The Guardians will send Parker Messick (12-9, 2.57 ERA) to the mound on Tuesday while the Red Sox give the ball to Payton Tolle (9-6, 3.02 ERA). Boston has clinched a playoff spot. Despite two strong pitchers on the mound, the SportsLine model sees this game having more than 6.5 combined runs in 65.8% of simulations.

On Kalshi, more than 6.5 runs is available at $0.53 per share, while the teams scoring less than 6.5 runs is $0.48 per share. Use the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 bonus when you make $25+ in trades:

Astros vs. Mariners

Seattle has not officially been eliminated, but the Mariners would need a miracle to make the playoffs. They'll send out Logan Gilbert (12-10, 3.69 ERA) on Tuesday hoping to play spoiler against the Astros, who are down one game on the Texas Rangers in the AL West. Cristian Javier (2-6, 5.31 ERA) will take the ball for Houston. The Astros win in 45% of SportsLine simulations, which would snap a three-game losing streak.

A Houston win is trading at $0.45 per share on Kalshi while a Mariners win is priced at $0.56 per share. Get $55 as a sign-up bonus after trading $25+ with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Padres vs. Dodgers

Los Angeles has won four in a row and can still clinch the best record in baseball, while San Diego has pulled away to effectively get a wild card spot. The Padres aren't officially in yet, but they've won five in a row and now have a one-game lead over the Phillies for the second wild card. Michael King (12-9, 3.03 ERA) will take the ball for San Diego while L.A. goes with World Series MVP Yoshinobu Yamamoto (14-8, 2.51 ERA). The Dodgers win by more than 1.5 runs in a whopping 77% of SportsLine simulations.

On Kalshi, the Dodgers to win by this margin is trading at $0.36 per share. San Diego to win, or lose by less than 1.5 runs trades at $0.65 per share. Get $55 as a sign-up bonus after trading $25+ with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.