It's the last day of September, and it could be the last day of the Wild Card Round in the 2026 MLB Playoffs as the Braves, White Sox, Yankees and Padres all look to clinch their respective series. Baseball fans hoping to make predictions on these games can take advantage of the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 sign-up bonus when they trade $25+ at one of the best prediction market apps. We'll go over the best trading markets for Wednesday's game and include data from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. Click here to get started at Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Head to the Kalshi promo code review page for the terms and conditions for this offer. Make sure prediction markets are legal in your state before signing up and making trades.

MLB markets for Wednesday, Sept. 30

Braves to win, or lose by less than 1.5 runs vs. Phillies ($0.63)

White Sox to win vs. Astros ($0.42)

Red Sox-Yankees more than 6.5 runs ($0.54)

Cubs-Padres more than 7.5 runs ($0.47)

Phillies vs. Braves

Austin Riley's three-run home run in the eighth inning gave Atlanta the win in Tuesday's game, and the Braves will send Tyler Mahle (7-10, 3.99 ERA) to the bump on Wednesday in an attempt to clinch the series. The Phillies will give the ball to Cristopher Sanchez (18-7, 2.91 ERA) in an effort to keep their season alive. The SportsLine model sees Atlanta keeping this close as the Braves win outright or lose by less than 1.5 runs in 67% of simulations.

That trade is available at $0.63 per share on Kalshi, while Philadelphia winning by more than 1.5 runs trades for $0.38 per share. Trade $25+ at Kalshi using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 as a sign-up bonus:

White Sox vs. Astros

Chicago used an early advantage in Tuesday's game to cruise to a 6-3 victory, and the White Sox can clinch their first playoff series win since 2005 on Wednesday. They'll give the ball to Sean Burke (11-7, 3.34 ERA) while the Astros counter with Hunter Brown (6-4, 3.19 ERA). The SportsLine model has Chicago winning on Wednesday in 47% of simulations.

You can trade on the White Sox winning at $0.42 per share on Kalshi. An Astros win is priced at $0.59 per share. Use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 bonus when you make $25+ in trades:

Red Sox vs. Yankees

Max Fried (5-5, 2.80 ERA) will try to follow up Cam Schlittler's monster effort on Tuesday with one of his own on Wednesday as the Yankees to try to close out the Red Sox in the Bronx. Boston gives the ball to Sonny Gray (18-5, 2.72 ERA), who has allowed three runs or fewer in each of his last five outings. Despite two stellar pitchers on the mound, the SportsLine model sees these teams topping 6.5 combined runs in 62.8% of simulations.

On Kalshi, this trade is available at $0.54 per share while the teams scoring less than 6.5 runs is $0.47 per share. Get a $55 sign-up bonus after trading $25+ with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Cubs vs. Padres

The Cubs led MLB in runs scored during the regular season, but managed only three hits and zero runs in Tuesday's opener against the Padres. San Diego is hoping for another pitching gem, sending Nick Pivetta (3-2, 2.89 ERA) to the mound on Wednesday while Chicago gives the ball to Kevin Gausman (9-12, 4.51 ERA). These teams combine for more than 7.5 runs in 56.5% of SportsLine simulations.

You can trade on Cubs-Padres more than 7.5 runs at $0.47 per share. The teams scoring less than 7.5 runs is priced at $0.54 per share. Get $55 as a sign-up bonus after trading $25+ using the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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