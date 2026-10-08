The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus when they make $25+ in trades on Thursday, and a big MLB Playoffs matchup is a great time to use it. The Chicago White Sox get a second chance to end the ALDS on Thursday when they host the Guardians in Game 4. First pitch at Rate Field is set for 8 p.m. ET. Cleveland pulled off a 9-3 victory on Wednesday to pull within 2-1 in the series. Now we're looking at some of the best trades you can make for Game 4 with the promo code CBSSPORTS55 at Kalshi, one of the best prediction market apps. Click here to get started with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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MLB markets for Thursday, Oct. 8

White Sox to win vs. Guardians ($0.49)

Guardians vs. White Sox more than 7.5 runs ($0.50)

Guardians vs. White Sox

Chicago win the first two ALDS matchups by a combined score of 7-3, but Wednesday was a different story as both teams relied on their bullpens from the start. Each team used seven pitchers, which appears to have given the Guardians the advantage, as they had at least one hit in every inning and jumped out to a four-run lead in the third. Jo Adell had a triple in that frame, and Jose Ramirez drove in two with another two-out three-bagger in the eighth. Cleveland had seven hits over the first two games but had 11 in Game 3. The White Sox struck out 19 times and had two hits in 11 at-bats with runners in scoring position.

The Guardians send out rookie left-hander Parker Messick (12-9, 2.56 ERA) with their season on the brink, while fellow lefty Hagen Smith (3-3, 1.29 ERA) will try to send the White Sox to the ALCS for the first time since 2005. The winner of this series will meet the Tampa Bay Rays for the opportunity to represent the AL in the World Series. The Dodgers vs. Brewers NLCS is set after both closed out their series Wednesday night. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, sees the White Sox winning in 49% of simulations. It also has the teams combining for more than 7 runs 62% of the time.

At Kalshi, shares on the White Sox to win are $0.49 each, while a Cleveland victory is $0.52. The teams to combine for more than 7.5 runs is priced at $0.47 per share and the final score to come in at fewer than 7.5 is $0.54. Trade $25+ at Kalshi using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 as a sign-up bonus:

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